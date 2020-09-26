Hot Hounds bikejor race serves as lone summer competition

Claudia Wickert starts the one-mile bikejor at Hot Hounds race hosted by the Dog Powered Sports Association of the Yukon on Sept. 20 at Mount Lorne. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News) Two dogs wait impatiently for the start of the Hot Hounds race on Sept. 20 at Mount Lorne. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News) Adam Robinson heads down the trail during the one-mile bikejor race on Sept. 20 at Mount Lorne. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

The Dog Powered Sports Association of the Yukon hosted its first, and likely only, Hot Hounds race of the season on Sept. 20 at Mount Lorne.

Taking place after DPSAY’s annual general meeting, the race included both one-mile and two-mile bikejor categories.

Two mushers took part in the two-mile, two-dog race and four mushers competed in the one-mile, one-dog race.

Starting and finishing at the Mount Lorne community centre, the two courses followed different routes along nearby trails.

