Whitehorse musher Hans Gatt crosses the 2021 Yukon Journey finish line in first place at approximately 10:35 a.m. on Feb. 26. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News) Whitehorse musher Hans Gatt crosses the 2021 Yukon Journey finish line in first place at approximately 10:35 a.m. on Feb. 26. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)

Whitehorse musher Hans Gatt crosses the 2021 Yukon Journey finish line in first place at approximately 10:35 a.m. on Feb. 26. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News) Whitehorse musher Hans Gatt crosses the 2021 Yukon Journey finish line in first place at approximately 10:35 a.m. on Feb. 26. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)

Hans Gatt wins inaugural 2021 Yukon Journey

The Yukon Journey, a 255-mile race from Pelly Crossing to Whitehorse, kicked off on Feb. 24

Hans Gatt won the Yukon Journey this morning, pulling into the Whitehorse industrial area finish line at 10:34.

“The dogs were unbelievable, unbelievable, they just skied their heart out as hard as they could, and it was enough,” Gatt told reporters.

The Yukon Journey, a 255-mile race from Pelly Crossing to Whitehorse, kicked off on Feb. 24. Eleven mushers participated: Gatt, Jacob Heigers, Susie Rogan, Marcelle Fressineau, Kyla Boivin, Connor McMahon, Jason Biasetti, Martine Le Levier, Nathaniel Hamlyn, Paul Hamlyn, and Ed Hopkins.

Hopkins finished in second place about three minutes behind Gatt. Biasetti finished third just after 11 a.m.

“We were pretty even the whole race, so I figured that 30 minutes (in the lead) should be enough,” Gatt said.

“But when we hit the Takhini River, my slides just stopped … I couldn’t even make a slack, it was like pulling a log and totally my mistake, I forgot black plastic in Braeburn, so I had this yellow plastic … and so I could see Ed coming up behind me and the rest is history.”

Gatt said the Journey trail was “beautiful” from Pelly Crossing to the first rest stop in McCabe.

“The weather was with us there, it was nice and hard, I’ve never gone from Pelly to McCabe that fast,” Gatt said.

The trail remained smooth from McCabe to Carmacks, but became rough from Carmacks. Eight inches of fresh snow made the trail “tough going,” he said.

“The last stretch was supposed to be really fast, but that was my mistake,” he added.

The remaining mushers are expected to land in Whitehorse today, with the last racers crossing the finish line late tonight.

The mushers journeyed 255 miles with two checkpoints at Carmacks and Braeburn. The mushers left the starting line at two-minute intervals around noon on Feb. 24.

“We definitely had a few hiccups at the start,” a race organizer posted to the Journey Facebook page that evening.

“Susan Rogan and Marcelle’s dogs decided it was more fun to duck under the flagging tape after leaving the start line and go visit the Gas Station. Paul Hamlyn took the scenic route out of town, adding about 10 miles.”

Mushers Hans Gatt, left, and Ed Hopkins smile for the camera after crossing the 2021 Yukon Journey finish line in first place and second place respectively. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)

Mushers reached the first time station at McCabe Creek that day. Gatt was the first musher to arrive in two hours and 19 minutes. McMahon was the first musher to arrive in Carmacks at 8:22 that evening. Gatt was close behind at 9:25, followed by Biasetti at 9:42, Le Levier at 9:43, Nathaniel Hamlyn at 10:03 and Rogan at 10:06. Following them was Boivin, Fressineau, Hopkins and Nathaniel Hamlyn.

Gatt was the first musher to reach the Mandanna Lake time station the following day at 6:23 a.m., with Hopkins, Le Levier, Biasetti, Boivin, Nathaniel and Rogan close behind.

Le Levier moved to the front of the pack later that day on Feb. 25, finishing at the Braeburn checkpoint at 2:59 p.m. Hopkins, Gatt and Nathaniel finished close behind. In a YouTube video posted by race organizers, Le Levier said she was forced to break trail coming into Braeburn.

“I was hoping someone would catch me up,” she said, with a laugh. “It’s a lot of work.”

Gatt told race organizers in Braeburn that the trail was “just as bad as in early Quests. I am glad I stayed three and a half (hours) in Mandanna and did not leave first.”

Biasetti took a different tune to the trail, saying “That was not breaking trail. That was just three or four inches of snow.”

All 11 mushers had arrived in Braeburn by 7:47 p.m. on Feb. 25. Hopkins was the first to leave for Whitehorse at 8:22 p.m.

The three-day race culminated after five months of organizing. Susie Rogan, organizer and musher, said planning the event from the ground up was an “insane” amount of work, but the community support was excellent. The event kicked off with a long list of sponsors and about 50 community volunteers.

“The support was there, and people seemed really happy,” Rogan said.

Creating a COVID-safe race required extensive planning and permission from First Nations located along the trail. Musher rest stops were located away from community centres to keep things safe for those rural communities, Rogan explained.

The trail was forged by volunteers with some help from Canadian Rangers. Kwanlin Dün land stewards also helped forge the trail between Braeburn and Mandanna Lake.

The planning had to pivot as COVID-19 restrictions changed. When self-isolation was reintroduced to the Yukon, five mushers and a veterinarian had to drop out of the race.

“A lot of people were probably wondering, are they even going to be able to pull this off? There’s no way. We didn’t have very much money compared to the Quest, but we managed and everybody worked their butts off,” Rogan said.

“There’s a lot of laughter and relief that it’s really happening … It’s not just a rag-tag bunch going down the trail, we’ve got a professional, well-established race.”

Contact Gabrielle Plonka at gabrielle.plonka@yukon-news.com

dogsleddingYukon Quest

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Yukon Journey mushers begin 255-mile race

Just Posted

Ken Anderson’s Sun and Moon model sculpture sits in the snow as he carves away at the real life sculpture behind Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre for the Yukon Sourdough Rendezvous festival in Whitehorse on Feb. 21, 2018. Yukon Rendezvous weekend kicks off today with a series of outdoor, virtual and staged events. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Rendezvous snowpad, live music and fireworks this weekend

A round-up of events taking place for the 2021 Rendezvous weekend

Whitehorse musher Hans Gatt crosses the 2021 Yukon Journey finish line in first place at approximately 10:35 a.m. on Feb. 26. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News) Whitehorse musher Hans Gatt crosses the 2021 Yukon Journey finish line in first place at approximately 10:35 a.m. on Feb. 26. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)
Hans Gatt wins inaugural 2021 Yukon Journey

The Yukon Journey, a 255-mile race from Pelly Crossing to Whitehorse, kicked off on Feb. 24

In a Feb. 17 statement, the City of Whitehorse announced it had adopted the what3words location technology used for emergency response. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Three words could make all the difference in an emergency

City of Whitehorse announced it had adopted the what3words location technology

Mayor Dan Curtis listens to a councillor on the phone during a city council meeting in Whitehorse on April 14, 2020. Curtis announced Jan. 14 that he intends to seek nomination to be the Yukon Liberal candidate for Whitehorse Centre in the 2021 territorial election. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Murals, sculptures, photography, paintings and vinyl wraps will be added to a number of City of Whitehorse facilities throughout 2021.

The city announced Feb. 22 it had selected 25 art pieces it… Continue reading

Jesse Whelen, Blood Ties Four Directions harm reduction councillor, demonstrates how the organization tests for fentanyl in drugs in Whitehorse on May 12, 2020. The Yukon Coroner’s Service has confirmed three drug overdose deaths and one probable overdose death since mid-January. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Three overdose deaths caused by “varying levels of cocaine and fentanyl,” coroner says

Heather Jones says overdoses continue to take lives at an “alarming rate”

Susie Rogan is a veteran musher with 14 years of racing experience and Yukon Journey organizer. (Yukon Journey Facebook)
Yukon Journey mushers begin 255-mile race

Eleven mushers are participating in the race from Pelly Crossing to Whitehorse

Legislative assembly on the last day of the fall sitting in Whitehorse on Nov. 22, 2018. As the legislature prepares to return on March 4, the three parties are continuing to finalize candidates in the territory’s 19 ridings. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Nine new candidates confirmed in Yukon ridings

It has been a busy two weeks as the parties try to firm up candidates

David Malcolm, 40, has been charged with assaulting and attempting to disarm a police officer after an incident in Whitehorse on Feb. 18. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Man resists arrest, assaults officer

A Whitehorse man has been charged with assaulting and attempting to disarm… Continue reading

Yukon Energy in Whitehorse on Aug. 4, 2020. A site on Robert Service Way near the Alaska Highway has been selected as the future home of Yukon Energy’s energy storage project. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Site selected for Yukon Energy battery project

Planned to be in service by the end of 2022

The Yukon government and the Yukon First Nations Chamber of Commerce have signed a letter of understanding under the territory’s new procurement policy. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
First Nation business registry planned under new procurement system

Letter of understanding signals plans to develop registry, boost procurement opportunities

US Consul General Brent Hardt during a wreath-laying ceremony at Peace Arch State Park in September 2020. Hardt said the two federal governments have been working closely on the issue of appropriate border measures during the pandemic. (John Kageorge photo)
New U.S. consul general says countries working closely on COVID-19 border

“I mean, the goal, obviously, is for both countries to get ahead of this pandemic.”

Legislative assembly on the last day of the fall sitting in Whitehorse on Nov. 22, 2018. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Start of spring sitting announced

The Yukon legislature is set to resume for the spring sitting on… Continue reading

Whitehorse City Hall. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse City Council this week

Most Read