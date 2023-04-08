Gymnasts mark a successful B.C. Championships

Jenna Henderson, seen here at the Canada Winter Games, finished 11th overall in her age category at the B.C. Championships held in Surrey, British Columbia on March 31 to April 2. (Courtesy/Sarah Lewis Photography)

Gymnasts from the Polarettes Gymnastics Club are back home following a successful B.C. Gymnastics Championships held March 31 to April 2 in Surrey, British Columbia.

Alayna Mortimer returned as a Level 6 BC All-Around Champion in the 2010 to 2013 age category, an accomplishment Polarettes head coach Kimberly Jones noted in an email was a highlight for the club.

The Yukon team also saw Aubree Hombert take first in vault for the 2012 age category, while Taylor Kennedy finished first in the Level 7 uneven bar for her age category of 2010/2011 with a score of 9.65.

Just missing the podium, Jenna Henderson placed fourth on the balance beam in level eight for her age category of 2007/2008. She finished 11th all around in her age category after a fall and difficulty on the bars and vault.

Meanwhile, Arctic Winter Games bronze medalist Genevieve Lefebvre debuted her new Level 7 routines, placing 11th all-around and fifth on the beam.

Other Yukon gymnasts walked away with a number of personal bests over the weekend.

While Lily Witten saw seasonal personal bests across the board at the event, Olivia Vangel achieved personal bests in the uneven bars and floor events. Meanwhile, Layla Homber placed seventh on the vault and saw a personal best on the beam in what is her second competition in level 8.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com