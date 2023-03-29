Game On! Yukon Native Hockey Tournament returns

Three young fans cheer on their team during the women’s division final game. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News) A group of friends watches some tense action during the women’s division final. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News) Players from the Aklavik K&D Outlaws and the Tahltan Bear Dogz compete for the puck during the “Divison B” final. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News) A young fan reacts during the final showdown between the K&D Outlaws and the Tahltan Bear Dogz. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News) Two players from the Aklavik K&D Outlaws celebrate their victory helmet-to-helmet. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News) The AFN Storm and the Cougars skirmish for control of the puck around the net. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News) Players from the AFN Storm and the Cougars chase the puck during the women’s final. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News) The AFN Storm won the first-ever women’s final game against the Cougars on March 26. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)

After a three-year hiatus, the annual Kilrich Building Centre’s Yukon Native Hockey Tournament was back on the ice at the Canada Games Centre and Takhini Arena in Whitehorse from March 23 to 26.

The event drew a record 56 teams coming from communities throughout the Yukon and neighboring jurisdictions, playing in eight divisions over the four day event.

New to the tournament was the women’s division, with five teams competing. The AFN Storm took the top spot after a 4-0 win over the Cougars in the final.

In the tournament’s A division, the North Yukon Eagles took top spot, finishing off with a score of 6-2 against LJ’s Sabres in the final.

The K&D Outlaws finished first among the 10 teams in the B division following a close 4-3 final against the Tahltan Bear Dogz.

It was another close final in the C division with the Saw-Tooth Predators taking top spot of 12 teams after a 3-2 final game against the Kaska Grizzlies.

Meanwhile, the six-team Old Timers division saw the Nationals finish strong in the top spot following a 5-0 win over the Kaska Warriors, while the six-team Youth division saw the Gwich’in Warriors finish first after an 8-1 win to the CYI Raiders in the final.

Finally in the Jamboree divisions, the IDC Huskies came out on top in the A final over the Tahltan Selects with a final score of 6-5, while the TH Wolfpack took the top spot in the B final over the Klabona Icons with a final score of 6-1.

