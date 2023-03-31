Freestyle skiers take on the slopes and big air at Yukon Champs

More than 20 take part in two day event

Freestyle skiers were on the slopes and in the air March 25 and 26 at Mount Sima in Whitehorse, where Freestyle Yukon hosted its Yukon Champs.

More than 20 skiers tested their skills in the slopestyle and big air events over the two days of competition.

Jason McKay took top spot in the U18 male division for slopestyle with Isaac Maddocks taking second, before switching that order in big air results the following day.

In the U16 male division, both Alex Wilson and Jacob Robertson competed both days with Wilson placing first in slopestyle and third in big air while Robertson took top honours in big air and placed third in slopestyle. Dash Provan placed second in slopestyle with Charlie Fidler coming in second in big air.

Kai Gibson-Tyler dominated the U14 male division in both slopestyle and big air. Henry Connors finished second in slopestyle, ahead of third place Hunter Grant, who would go on to take second in big air. Staith Lee came away with a third place finish in big air.

In the U12 male category for slopestyle, Cooper Ducan took first with Roger Luxemburger placing second.

Luxemburger would go on to claim the top spot for the division in big air finishing ahead of Alex Hartland in second and Harrison Brown in third.

Osker Luxemburger took first in both slopestyle and big air in the U10 male division while Drake Grant claimed third in both events. Kayden Kostelnik took second in slopestyle with Quinn Beauman finishing second in big air.

In the U8 male division, Maddox Hull was on the hill both days, being the only skier in his division for slopestyle and bringing home a second place finish in big air behind Rhys Irons.

Meanwhile, Rylan Morris and Mya Breakenridge were also on the slopes both days with Morris being the lone competitor in the U8 female division and Breakenridge the lone skier in the U12 female division.

With the Yukon Champs now concluded, Yukon Freestyle’s male development team is now in Calgary for the Canadian Junior Nationals underway from March 30 to April 2.

