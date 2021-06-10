Four division titles earned at squash Yukon Open

The territory’s squash talent was on full display at the 2021 Yukon Open

The action was fast and furious during the Yukon Open squash tournament at Better Bodies. Squash Yukon completed its league play in late May and the Yukon Open represented the final tournament of the squash season.

There were four categories at play over the weekend – the Mixed A, B and C divisions as well as a Mixed Open class.

The Mixed Open category was earned by Gyanendra Singh. Singh needed four games to dispatch second-place finisher Julien Revel. The match was closely contested but after dropping the second game Singh rallied to take the last two.

Jeff Muirhead took the bronze position in Mixed Open, dispatching Justin Johnston in four games. The scores were close throughout and extra points were needed in three of the match’s games.

Ehsan Idrees dispatched Ivan Johnson in three straight to capture the consolation prize.

It only took Coleman Newell three games to win the Mixed A category. Despite the sweep, it was a hard-earned victory over second-place finisher Lori Muir.

Kamran Idrees and Gary Tanner split the first two games of their third-place match. After dropping the second, Idrees regrouped and took the final games 11-8, 11-1.

Victor Lavanderos defeated Alex Jobin in the consolation bracket in a four-game thriller.

The Mixed B category championship game was a barnburner. After dropping the first two games of the match 5-11, 5-11, Nikhil Sharma set the stage for their comeback. Sharma took the remaining three games to be crowned the Mixed B champion.

Kyle Nault cruised past Mark Mendelsohn in three-straight to capture third place. In consolation play, Jake Muir defeated Elisha Sidoun in three but each game needed extra points to be decided.

Share Magill earned the Mixed C title by outlasting Emilie Bouchard in four games. Chantel Emond beat Amanpreet Singh in three to take third and the consolation title went to Martin Farrow for their victory over Aurora Tarakaj.

