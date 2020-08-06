Flatwater Yukon hosts fifth annual Flatwater Yukon Championships

A canoeist races across Schwatka Lake during the Flatwater Yukon Championships on Aug. 1 in Whitehorse. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

The fifth annual Flatwater Yukon Championships were Aug. 1 at Schwatka Lake in Whitehorse, with paddlers competing in canoes and kayaks as well as on standup paddleboards.

Paddlers competed in a number of age categories — U13, open, all ages and parent/child — and a number of distances — 100 metres, 200 m, 500 m and 2,000 m.

Eight paddlers were on the water for the U13 solo kayak 500-m race, with Mason Parry finishing first. Lia Hinchey was second and Diaz Steele-Lennie was third.

In the open solo kayak 500 m, Rogan Parry was first with Joël Girouard second and Stewart Hamilton third.

Mason also won the U13 solo canoe and standup paddleboard 500-m race, with Steele-Lennie second and Thomas Vollmer third.

Anya Lera won the open solo canoe and standup paddleboard 500-m event. Girouard finished second and Vincent Menard finished third.

The largest race of the day was the all ages hand paddling 100 m, with 15 participants. James McCann was the winner while Kaleb Parry finished second and Ben Matchans finished third.

Although the event was hosted by Flatwater Yukon and largely dedicated to flatwater paddling, there was one whitewater event.

In the all ages whitewater kayak 100 m, Steele-Lennie was first with McCann second and Girouard third.

Mason won the U13 solo kayak 200 m with Vollmer second and Hinchey third, and Rogan won the open solo kayak 200 m with Girouard second and Cole Wilkie-Hobus third.

The winner of the U13 solo canoe and standup paddleboard 200-m race was Mason, with Jean-Christophe Menard second and Steele-Lennie third.

Maeve McManus won the open solo canoe and standup paddleboard 200-m race with Lera second and Marin Lewis third.

In the U13 marathon tandem canoe 500-m race, Mason and Hinchey finished first with Harrison Dolding and Noah Bradford second.

In the open marathon tandem canoe 500-m race, Matchans and Girouard were first. Jake, Karen and Alden Paleczny were second and Kaleb and McCann finished third.

Mason and Hinchey also won the U13 marathon tandem canoe 200-m, with Dolding and Bradford second.

In the open marathon tandem canoe 200-m, Matchans and Girouard were first, Kaleb and McCann were second, and Vincent and Jean-Christophe Menard were third.

The parent/child canoe, kayak and standup paddleboard 200-m race saw Anya and Andy Lera finish first, with James and Denise McCann second and Griff and Dylan Morrison third.

Finally in the all ages canoe, kayak and standup paddleboard 2,000-m race, Girouard was first, Rogan was second, and Stewart Hamilton and Jim Bell were third.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

U13 solo kayak 500 m

1 Mason Parry

2 Lia Hinchey

3 Diaz Steele-Lennie

4 Noah Bradford

5 Harrison Dolding

6 Tycho Roy-Gelinas

7 Jean-Christophe Ménard

8 Griff Morrison

9 Thea Roy-Gelinas

Open solo kayak 500 m

1 Rogan Parry

2 Joël Girouard

3 Stewart Hamilton

4 Cole Wilkie-Hobus

5 Ali Morham

6 Anya Lera

7 Marin Lewis

8 Ella Bradford

U13 solo canoe and standup paddleboard 500 m

1 Mason Parry

2 Diaz Steele-Lennie

3 Thomas Vollmer

4 Harrison Dolding

Open solo canoe and standup paddleboard 500 m

1 Anya Lera

2 Joël Girouard

3 Vincent Ménard

All ages hand paddling 100 m

1 James McCann

2 Kaleb Parry

3 Ben Matchans

4 Noah Bradford

5 Vincent Ménard

6 Marin Lewis

7 Lia Hinchey

8 Joël Girouard

9 Diaz Steele-Lennie

10 Jean-Christophe Ménard

11 Thomas Vollmer

12 Ella Bradford

13 Mason Parry

14 Griff Morrison

15 Thea Roy-Gelinas

All ages whitewater kayak 100 m

1 Diaz Steele-Lennie

2 James McCann

3 Joël Girouard

4 Tycho Roy-Gelinas

5 Thomas Vollmer

6 Vincent Ménard

7 Jean-Christophe Ménard

8 Harrison Dolding

U13 solo kayak 200 m

1 Mason Parry

2 Thomas Vollmer

3 Lia Hinchey

4 Tycho Roy-Gelinas

5 Harrison Dolding

6 Noah Bradford

7 Diaz Steele-Lennie

8 Griff Morrison

Open solo kayak 200 m

1 Rogan Parry

2 Joël Girouard

3 Cole Wilkie-Hobus

4 Kaleb Parry

5 Stewart Hamilton

6 Ben Matchans

7 Anya Lera

8 Marin Lewis

9 Ella Bradford

U13 solo canoe and standup paddleboard 200 m

1 Mason Parry

2 Jean-Christophe Ménard

3 Diaz Steele-Lennie

4 Tycho Roy-Gelinas

Open solo canoe and standup paddleboard 200 m

1 Maeve McManus

2 Anya Lera

3 Marin Lewis

4 Ella Bradford

U13 marathon tandem canoe 500 m

1 Mason Parry, Lia Hinchey

2 Harrison Dolding, Noah Bradford

Open marathon tandem canoe 500 m

1 Ben Matchans, Joël Girouard

2 Jake, Karen, Alden Paleczny

3 Kaleb Parry, James McCann

4 Anya Lera, Vincent Ménard

5 Rogan Parry, Cole Wilkie-Hobus

6 Stewart Hamilton, Colin McCann

7 Ella Bradford, Marin Lewis

U13 marathon tandem canoe 200 m

1 Mason Parry, Lia Hinchey

2 Harrison Dolding, Noah Bradford

3 Kuya Wellman-Gagné

Open marathon tandem canoe 200 m

1 Ben Matchans, Joël Girouard

2 Kaleb Parry, James McCann

3 Vincent Ménard, Jean-Christophe Ménard

4 Jake, Alden Paleczny

5 Rogan Parry, Cole Wilkie-Hobus

6 Stewart Hamilton, Colin McCann

7 Ella Bradford, Marin Lewis

Parent/child canoe, kayak and standup paddleboard 200 m

1 Anya Lera, Andy Lera

2 James McCann, Denise McCann

3 Griff Morrison, Dylan Morrison

4 Jake Paleczny, Alden Paleczny

5 Thea Roy-Gelinas

6 Harrison Dolding

7 Tycho Roy-Gelinas

8 Suki Wellman-Gagné, Kuya Wellman-Gagné

9 Noah Bradford, Tyler Bradford

All ages canoe, kayak and standup paddleboard 2,000 m

1 Joël Girouard

2 Rogan Parry

3 Stewart Hamilton, Jim Bell

4 Marin Lewis

5 Jake, Karen, Alden Paleczny

6 Cole Wilkie-Hobus, Matt Wilkie-Hobus

7 Anya Lera



