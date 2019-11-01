Jaida Allen serves for Porter Creek during a Super Volley game against F.H. Collins on Oct. 31 in Whitehorse. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

Final week of Super Volley starts at F.H. Collins

Warriors win girls game 3-2 while Rams win boys fixture 3-0

Week three of Super Volley got underway on Oct. 31 when the Porter Creek Secondary School Rams made the trek to Riverdale to take on the F.H. Collins Secondary School Warriors in both girls and boys senior volleyball action.

The opening game, a girls matchup between the Warriors and the Rams was as close as could be with the Warriors earning a hard-fought 3-2 victory.

On the court, four of the five sets had margins of four points or less.

The Rams won the opening set 25-23 to take a 1-0 lead, but the Warriors rebounded and won the second set 25-13 to tie the game at 1-1.

F.H. Collins kept the momentum going in the third set, edging out the Rams 25-22 to take a 2-1 lead.

The fourth set was also 25-22, but this time the Porter Creek Rams were on the winning side to tie the game again at 2-2 and force a fifth and final set.

In the deciding set, the Warriors beat the Rams 15-11 to win the game.

Players of the game were Paige Poelman for F.H. Collins and Iliana Stehelin for Porter Creek.

The boys were next on the court, with the Rams cruising to a 3-0 victory against the Warriors.

Things started close, with Porter Creek narrowly edging out F.H. Collins 26-24 in the first set.

While the first set was as close as could be, the next two sets were not. The Rams beat the Warriors 25-12 and 25-15 to win 3-0.

Players of the game were Jaxson Fitzsimmons for Porter Creek and Andrew Roberts for F.H. Collins.

The final round robin games of Super Volley are Nov. 1 when the Vanier Crusaders visit the F.H. Collins Warriors. The girls game is scheduled for 5 p.m. with the boys set to play at 7 p.m.

Super Volley semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 7 and the finals are set for Nov. 8, both at Porter Creek Secondary School.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

 

The Porter Creek Rams look to attack against the F.H. Collins Warriors during a Super Volley game on Oct. 31 in Whitehorse. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

