The Porter Creek Rams look to attack against the F.H. Collins Warriors during a Super Volley game on Oct. 31 in Whitehorse. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News file)

F.H. Collins, Vanier secure finals berths with Super Volley wins

The finals are Nov. 8

The F.H. Collins Warriors girls volleyball team and the Vanier Crusaders boys volleyball team both secured spots in the Super Volley final with wins on the final day of round-robin competition.

In girls action, the Warriors defeated the Crusaders 3-0 on Nov. 1 to finish tops in the division with a 3-1 record. The Crusaders meanwhile finish second with a 2-2 record and will face the 1-2 Porter Creek Rams in the Super Volley semifinal.

On the boys side of the bracket the Crusaders beat the Warriors 3-0 on Nov. 1, meaning the Crusaders and Rams both finished with 3-1 records while the Warriors finished winless. The Crusaders won the tiebreak — most points scored — between the two teams and secured a bye into the final. The Rams will take on the Warriors in the semifinal.

The Super Volley semifinals are Nov. 7 at Porter Creek Secondary School. The girls semifinal between the Crusaders and the Rams is at 5 p.m. and the boys semifinal is between the Warriors and Rams at 7 p.m.

The finals are Nov. 8 also at Porter Creek. The girls final is at 5 p.m. and the boys final is at 7 p.m.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Vanier sweeps at Spook and Spike volleyball tournament

Just Posted

The Poor Creature owner is ‘ignoring’ calls to vacate building, lawyer says

The business was told to pack it in on Oct. 31

Opera returns to Dawson after more than a century with modern take on Italian production

Toronto’s Against the Grain Theatre has brought their national tour of La Bohème to the North

YG to open Housing First project in downtown Whitehorse next week

The Official Opposition says it’s been mired by delays, budgetary problems

Trustees elected for Yukon Francophone School Board

Four incumbents and one new face will be serving on the board following the election Nov. 4

Whitehorse youth call for better cycling connections

Students address city council over school commute

Highway 51 to Telegraph Creek remains closed after rockslide

No injuries reported, geotechnical crews on scene

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World

F.H. Collins, Vanier secure finals berths with Super Volley wins

The finals are Nov. 8

Vanier sweeps at Spook and Spike volleyball tournament

Crusaders teams finished one-two in both the girls and boys divisions

Registration set to open for 2020 Yukon River Quest

Paddlers looking to take part in the 715-kilometre Yukon River Quest will… Continue reading

Whitehorse council sole-sources $500,000 contract for CGC refrigeration

The refrigeration system at the CGC will get a major overhaul

Yukonomist: Time for a truly independent electoral reform commission

Last week, something unusual happened. Our elected representatives had a serious debate… Continue reading

City news, briefly

Some of the decisions made at the Oct. 28 meeting of Whitehorse city council

Most Read