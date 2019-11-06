F.H. Collins, Vanier secure finals berths with Super Volley wins

The F.H. Collins Warriors girls volleyball team and the Vanier Crusaders boys volleyball team both secured spots in the Super Volley final with wins on the final day of round-robin competition.
In girls action, the Warriors defeated the Crusaders 3-0 on Nov. 1 to finish tops in the division with a 3-1 record. The Crusaders meanwhile finish second with a 2-2 record and will face the 1-2 Porter Creek Rams in the Super Volley semifinal.
On the boys side of the bracket the Crusaders beat the Warriors 3-0 on Nov. 1, meaning the Crusaders and Rams both finished with 3-1 records while the Warriors finished winless. The Crusaders won the tiebreak — most points scored — between the two teams and secured a bye into the final. The Rams will take on the Warriors in the semifinal.
The Super Volley semifinals are Nov. 7 at Porter Creek Secondary School. The girls semifinal between the Crusaders and the Rams is at 5 p.m. and the boys semifinal is between the Warriors and Rams at 7 p.m.
The finals are Nov. 8 also at Porter Creek. The girls final is at 5 p.m. and the boys final is at 7 p.m.
