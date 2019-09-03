Eikelboom wins Pre-Skagway 10 Miler for fourth straight year

David Eikelboom races into Rotary Park just a few dozen metres from the finish line of The Claim Pre-Skagway 10 Miler to place first in the men’s category in Whitehorse on Aug. 25. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Athletics Yukon hosted The Claim Pre-Skagway 10 Miler on Aug. 25, as 47 runners took part in the 16-kilometre race starting and finishing at Rotary Park.

The course followed the Millennium Trail towards Robert Service Campground before following trails to Miles Canyon around Schwatka Lake and back to Rotary Park through Riverdale.

The race takes its name from its place in the calendar — just two weeks before the Klondike Road Relay — and is one of the final chances runners have to compete locally before the relay.

This year’s winner was David Eikelboom who finished in 55 minutes and 37 seconds, the lone runner to finish in less than an hour.

Eikelboom has now won this event the last four years and this year’s time was his best since 2016.

Finishing second this year was Colin Abbott with a time of one hour and four seconds. Abbott was followed by Dominic Bradford in third with a time of one hour, two minutes and one second.

Geoff Dunbrack finished fourth with a time of one hour, three minutes and four seconds, and Tedd Tucker was fifth with a time of one hour, 10 minutes and 23 seconds.

The winner of the women’s division and sixth-overall finisher was Anett Kralisch with a time of one hour, 11 minutes and 48 seconds.

Kralisch finished second in last year’s race and improved her time by nearly five minutes.

Maura Sullivan was the second woman to finish, crossing the line with a time of one hour, 14 minutes and five seconds. Sue Bogle was third with a time of one hour, 16 minutes and 17 seconds.

Rounding out the top five were Emilie Stewart-Jones with a time of one hour, 19 minutes and 40 seconds, and Amanda Allen with a time of one hour, 24 minutes and 40 seconds.

The Claim Pre-Skagway 10 Miler results

Men’s results

1 Dave Eikelboom 55:37

2 Colin Abbott 1:00:04

3 Dominic Bradford 1:02:01

4 Geoff Dunbrack 1:03:04

5 Tedd Tucker 1:10:23

6 Derek Cronmiller 1:13:08

7 Jason Mackey 1:13:50

8 William Matiation 1:13:55

9 Colin MacKenzie 1:17:41

10 Peter Giangrande 1:17:52

11 Gwenael Singuin 1:18:06

12 Ross King 1:20:48

13 Ben Harper 1:21:30

14 Lake Pearson 1:23:21

15 John Main 1:23:33

16 Don White 1:27:12

17 Travis Adams 1:27:58

18 Chester Kelly 1:29:01

19 Greg Ducharme 1:29:32

20 Tyler Bradford 1:32:37

21 Scott Williams 1:36:57

Women’s results

1 Anett Kralisch 1:11:58

2 Maura Sullivan 1:14:05

3 Sue Bogle 1:16:17

4 Emilie Stewart-Jones 1:19:40

5 Amanda Allen 1:24:40

6 Emma Seward 1:24:55

7 Johanna Smith 1:25:37

8 Sarah Johnson 1:25:46

9 Christie Harper 1:27:28

10 Laura Salmon 1:28:12

11 Erin Henderson 1:28:44

12 Annie-Claude Dupuis 1:29:17

13 Justine Scheck 1:29:54

14 Helen Stappers 1:30:01

15 Larry Daley 1:30:03

16 Anna Pearson 1:31:16

17 Joanna Sharp 1:31:52

18 Selena Boothroyd 1:36:57

19 Melissa Halpenny 1:37:08

20 Manon Desforges 1:37:49

21 Tara Larkin 1:38:13

22 Amy Fry 1:39:19

23 Shailyn Drukis 1:39:19

24 Michelle Kvam 1:42:22

25 Jordanna Sias 2:01:09