David Eikelboom races into Rotary Park just a few dozen metres from the finish line of The Claim Pre-Skagway 10 Miler to place first in the men’s category in Whitehorse on Aug. 25. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Eikelboom wins Pre-Skagway 10 Miler for fourth straight year

A field of 47 runners participated in this year’s race

Athletics Yukon hosted The Claim Pre-Skagway 10 Miler on Aug. 25, as 47 runners took part in the 16-kilometre race starting and finishing at Rotary Park.

The course followed the Millennium Trail towards Robert Service Campground before following trails to Miles Canyon around Schwatka Lake and back to Rotary Park through Riverdale.

The race takes its name from its place in the calendar — just two weeks before the Klondike Road Relay — and is one of the final chances runners have to compete locally before the relay.

This year’s winner was David Eikelboom who finished in 55 minutes and 37 seconds, the lone runner to finish in less than an hour.

Eikelboom has now won this event the last four years and this year’s time was his best since 2016.

Finishing second this year was Colin Abbott with a time of one hour and four seconds. Abbott was followed by Dominic Bradford in third with a time of one hour, two minutes and one second.

Geoff Dunbrack finished fourth with a time of one hour, three minutes and four seconds, and Tedd Tucker was fifth with a time of one hour, 10 minutes and 23 seconds.

The winner of the women’s division and sixth-overall finisher was Anett Kralisch with a time of one hour, 11 minutes and 48 seconds.

Kralisch finished second in last year’s race and improved her time by nearly five minutes.

Maura Sullivan was the second woman to finish, crossing the line with a time of one hour, 14 minutes and five seconds. Sue Bogle was third with a time of one hour, 16 minutes and 17 seconds.

Rounding out the top five were Emilie Stewart-Jones with a time of one hour, 19 minutes and 40 seconds, and Amanda Allen with a time of one hour, 24 minutes and 40 seconds.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

The Claim Pre-Skagway 10 Miler results

Men’s results

1 Dave Eikelboom 55:37

2 Colin Abbott 1:00:04

3 Dominic Bradford 1:02:01

4 Geoff Dunbrack 1:03:04

5 Tedd Tucker 1:10:23

6 Derek Cronmiller 1:13:08

7 Jason Mackey 1:13:50

8 William Matiation 1:13:55

9 Colin MacKenzie 1:17:41

10 Peter Giangrande 1:17:52

11 Gwenael Singuin 1:18:06

12 Ross King 1:20:48

13 Ben Harper 1:21:30

14 Lake Pearson 1:23:21

15 John Main 1:23:33

16 Don White 1:27:12

17 Travis Adams 1:27:58

18 Chester Kelly 1:29:01

19 Greg Ducharme 1:29:32

20 Tyler Bradford 1:32:37

21 Scott Williams 1:36:57

Women’s results

1 Anett Kralisch 1:11:58

2 Maura Sullivan 1:14:05

3 Sue Bogle 1:16:17

4 Emilie Stewart-Jones 1:19:40

5 Amanda Allen 1:24:40

6 Emma Seward 1:24:55

7 Johanna Smith 1:25:37

8 Sarah Johnson 1:25:46

9 Christie Harper 1:27:28

10 Laura Salmon 1:28:12

11 Erin Henderson 1:28:44

12 Annie-Claude Dupuis 1:29:17

13 Justine Scheck 1:29:54

14 Helen Stappers 1:30:01

15 Larry Daley 1:30:03

16 Anna Pearson 1:31:16

17 Joanna Sharp 1:31:52

18 Selena Boothroyd 1:36:57

19 Melissa Halpenny 1:37:08

20 Manon Desforges 1:37:49

21 Tara Larkin 1:38:13

22 Amy Fry 1:39:19

23 Shailyn Drukis 1:39:19

24 Michelle Kvam 1:42:22

25 Jordanna Sias 2:01:09

26 Karin Kelley-Eriksson 2:02:12

Previous story
Yukon Pickleball Association hosts first-ever tournament

Just Posted

Former Yukon premier Dennis Fentie has died

Fentie, the territory’s seventh premier, was 68

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World… Continue reading

Canada, Indigenous governments develop new self-government fiscal policy

The new fiscal policy was announced on Aug. 27

Indigenous governments strike agreement permitting shared management, harvest of Porcupine caribou

The agreement was made official on Aug. 27

Council of Yukon First Nations takes over Gladue writer pilot project

The project, originally administered by Legal Aid, aims to bolster roster of Yukon Gladue writers

Eikelboom wins Pre-Skagway 10 Miler for fourth straight year

A field of 47 runners participated in this year’s race

Yukon Pickleball Association hosts first-ever tournament

“If you’ve ever played racket sports, I highly encourage you to come out and try it”

EDITORIAL: The courts haven’t seen the last of the Peel

A judge is likely going to have to decide if those with claims deserve cash

History Hunter: Hard rock mining on Dublin Gulch is more than a century old

Dublin Gulch was said to have been first staked by 1897

The return of the king: Dave Gonda wins Royalty of the Canyon

“There are still lots of people that want to cross-country mountain bike”

Bob Dickson gets second term as Kluane First Nation chief

Bob Dickson acclaimed for second term

Discovery Days Fastball Tournament knocks one out of the park

The annual Discovery Days Fastball Tournament was Aug. 16 to 19 in… Continue reading

Yukoners strike gold at 2019 Archery Canada Outdoor Target Nationals

Emmett Kapaniuk won gold in the compound bow cub men’s category, a first for the Yukon

Most Read

  • Bypassing the Riverdale rush

    A dedicated bus lane will be piloted for six weeks

  • Eikelboom wins Pre-Skagway 10 Miler for fourth straight year

    A field of 47 runners participated in this year’s race