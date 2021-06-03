Eighteen runners, walkers climb Haeckel Hill

The Yukon Energy Haeckel Hill Run had 18 runners make the climb

Jacqueline Mills takes the lead at the start of the annual Yukon Energy Haeckel Hill Run on May 29. The 4.7 kilometre uphill run was slightly shorter this year due to snow still present at the top of the route. Haley Ritchie/Yukon News

Entrants in the 2021 Yukon Energy Haeckel Hill Run gave their calves a good workout on Saturday as they scraped and climbed their way up the hill.

Due to snow, the Haeckel Hill Run, which began in 1997, was cut short — probably to the delight of the 18 athletes.

The race begins near Icy Waters at the base of Haeckel Hill and climbs the service road to the top. Normally, the race is six-plus kilometres but was cut short to just under five kilometres.

Scott Williams led the pack up the hill with Jacqueline Mills in close pursuit.

Williams’ pace proved the quickest as he took the race in 28 minutes, 37 seconds. Mills wasn’t far off the winning pace finishing with a time of 32:08.

Terry Joss rounded out the top three with a time of 32:08.

The rest of the finishers:

Rick Brown, 35:31; Erica Bourdon, 36:23; Christie Harper, 37:26; Don White, 37:37; Mark Smith, 38:22; Isabel Ness, 38:51; Tom Ullyett (walking), 39:20; Ben Harper, 40:11; Tammy Kingston, 41:02; Annie-Claude Letendre, 42:00; John Storms (walking); 42:49; Donna Jones, 47:05; Cheryl Klippert, 48:20; Robin Sharples, 48:58; and Bonnie Love (walking), 51:21.

After finishing their “rise and grind” the finishers got to enjoy some much-deserved treats.

