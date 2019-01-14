Dylan Cozens to play for Team Cherry in 2019 Sherwin-Williams CHL/NHL Top Prospects Games

The Lethbridge Hurricanes forward is eighth in WHL scoring with 25 goals and 33 assists in 43 games

Rob Wallator/Western Hockey League Dylan Cozens, last season’s WHL rookie of the year, will play for Team Cherry in the 2019 Sherwin-Williams CHL/NHL Top Prospects Games on Jan. 23.

Whitehorse’s Dylan Cozens was one of 40 Canadian Hockey League players named to the rosters for the 2019 Sherwin-Williams CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game on Jan. 23 in Red Deer, Alta., in a press release from the CHL on Jan. 9.

The Lethbridge Hurricanes forward will skate for Team Cherry, coached by Ron MacLean, Dave Hunter and Brent Sutter, in the one-night matchup against Team Orr.

Cozens currently sits eighth in Western Hockey League scoring with 25 goals and 33 assists for 58 points in 43 games. Those numbers also rank him 12th in goals and 15th in assists.

On the Hurricanes, Cozens sits second in scoring behind Nick Henry, who was acquired from the Regina Pats earlier this season.

The Yukoner was also part of the Canadian team that won gold at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in August 2018.

Joining Cozens on Team Cherry are seven other prospects NHL Central Scouting has given an “A” rating to — Bowen Byram, Nolan Foote, Arthur Kaliyev, Peyton Krebs, Raphael Lavoie, Samuel Poulin and Matthew Robertson.

Team Orr’s top prospects, according to NHL Central Scouting, include Kirby Dach, Vladislav Kolyachonok and Ryan Suzuki.

The players participating in the game were originally announced Dec. 13 by the CHL, but rosters were not released until Jan. 9.

The Lethbridge Hurricanes are currently in second place in the WHL’s central division with 54 points and a record of 23-12-4-4 — just one point back of the division-leading Edmonton Oil Kings and one point ahead of the Red Deer Rebels.

