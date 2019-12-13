John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News file Whitehorse’s Dylan Cozens addresses the media after being selected seventh overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the first round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on June 21 in Vancouver. Cozens has been named to Canada’s roster for the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Dylan Cozens selected for World Juniors

The Yukoner is currently tied for second in WHL scoring

Whitehorse’s Dylan Cozens was named to the roster for Team Canada at the upcoming 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship in the Czech Republic this holiday season.

A press release from Hockey Canada on Dec. 12 named the three goaltenders, seven defencemen and 14 forwards selected for the team following a four-day selection camp in Oakville, Ont., this week.

This year’s team features five returning players from last year’s tournament, including Alexis Lafrenière who is a possible first-overall pick in the upcoming NHL entry draft.

Cozens will be joined in the Czech Republic by his Lethbridge Hurricanes teammate Calen Addison. A total of six WHL players were named to the team.

As of Dec. 13, Cozens is tied for second in WHL scoring with 46 points and tied for second in goals with 20.

The Yukoner was selected seventh overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

