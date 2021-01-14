Dogs take over Mount Lorne for Carbon Hill Race Day

Nathaniel Hamlyn and his team start the 36-mile race at the Carbon Hill Race Day hosted by the Dog Powered Sports Association of the Yukon at the Lorne Mountain Community Centre on Jan. 10. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

The Dog Powered Sports Association of the Yukon (DPSAY) hosted its annual Carbon Hill Race Day at the Lorne Mountain Community Centre on Jan. 10, with more than 20 mushers and skijorers taking part.

Activities on the day consisted of two races – a 36-mile (58-kilometre) race and a 10-mile (16-km race) – each open to teams of six to eight dogs for mushers and teams of two to four dogs for skijorers.

Ten mushers raced in the 36-mile race, and the top three finished with times within two minutes of each other.

Martine Le Leiver won the race with a time of three hours, five minutes and 54 seconds. Ed Hopkins finished a close second with a time of three hours, six minutes and 26 seconds, while Connor McMahon rounded out the podium with a time of three hours, seven minutes and 20 seconds.

Nathaniel Hamlyn and Jonathan Lucas rounded out the top five in fourth and fifth place respectively.

The 10-mile race consisted of 12 total entries – seven mushers and five skijorers – with Jerry Joinson finishing first overall and in the mushing category in a time of 36 minutes flat.

Virginia Sarrazin was the fastest skijorer and second fastest overall with a time of 36 minutes and 52 seconds.

Maria Metzen was second behind Joinson with a time of 37 minutes and 45 seconds, while Chrystelle Houdry was third in 39 minutes and 56 seconds.

Behind Sarrazin it was Magnus Kaltenborn with a time of 41 minutes and 49 seconds to finish second in the skijoring category, followed by Sophie Firmenich in third with a time of 46 minutes and 49 seconds.

DPSAY’s next scheduled event is the Yukon Journey, a 450-mile (725-km) race from Dawson City to Whitehorse, beginning on Feb. 21 in Dawson City.

36-mile six-to-eight dogs results

1 Martine LeLevier 3:05:54

2 Ed Hopkins 3:06:26

3 Connor McMahon 3:07:20

4 Nathaniel Hamlyn 3:29:51

5 Jonathan Lucas 3:31:35

6 Aiyana Oshazgnessy 3:37:04

7 Amelie Janin 3:42:15

8 Marcelle Fressineau 3:58:55

9 Jonathan Alsberghe 4:56:00

10 Krystina March 5:28:00

10-mile six-to-eight dogs sledding results

1 Jerry Joinson 36:00

2 Maria Metzen 37:45

3 Chrystelle Houdry 39:56

4 Sören Ohlings 41:29

5 Jamie 46:03

6 Tamra Reynolds 48:57

7 Greg Newby 59:21

10-mile two-to-four dogs skijoring results

1 Virginia Sarrazin 36:52

2 Magnus Kaltenborn 41:49

3 Sophie Firmenich 46:04

4 Rebecca Barnes 46:12

5 Melissa Schenke 48:57

Aiyana Osazgnessy was one of 10 mushers in the 36-mile race at the Carbon Hill Race Day. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

Marcelle Fressineau’s team straightens out after the first bend of the trail at the Carbon Hill Race Day on Jan. 10. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)