Nathaniel Hamlyn and his team start the 36-mile race at the Carbon Hill Race Day hosted by the Dog Powered Sports Association of the Yukon at the Lorne Mountain Community Centre on Jan. 10. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

Nathaniel Hamlyn and his team start the 36-mile race at the Carbon Hill Race Day hosted by the Dog Powered Sports Association of the Yukon at the Lorne Mountain Community Centre on Jan. 10. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

Dogs take over Mount Lorne for Carbon Hill Race Day

The Dog Powered Sports Association of the Yukon (DPSAY) hosted its annual Carbon Hill Race Day at the Lorne Mountain Community Centre on Jan. 10, with more than 20 mushers and skijorers taking part.

Activities on the day consisted of two races – a 36-mile (58-kilometre) race and a 10-mile (16-km race) – each open to teams of six to eight dogs for mushers and teams of two to four dogs for skijorers.

Ten mushers raced in the 36-mile race, and the top three finished with times within two minutes of each other.

Martine Le Leiver won the race with a time of three hours, five minutes and 54 seconds. Ed Hopkins finished a close second with a time of three hours, six minutes and 26 seconds, while Connor McMahon rounded out the podium with a time of three hours, seven minutes and 20 seconds.

Nathaniel Hamlyn and Jonathan Lucas rounded out the top five in fourth and fifth place respectively.

The 10-mile race consisted of 12 total entries – seven mushers and five skijorers – with Jerry Joinson finishing first overall and in the mushing category in a time of 36 minutes flat.

Virginia Sarrazin was the fastest skijorer and second fastest overall with a time of 36 minutes and 52 seconds.

Maria Metzen was second behind Joinson with a time of 37 minutes and 45 seconds, while Chrystelle Houdry was third in 39 minutes and 56 seconds.

Behind Sarrazin it was Magnus Kaltenborn with a time of 41 minutes and 49 seconds to finish second in the skijoring category, followed by Sophie Firmenich in third with a time of 46 minutes and 49 seconds.

DPSAY’s next scheduled event is the Yukon Journey, a 450-mile (725-km) race from Dawson City to Whitehorse, beginning on Feb. 21 in Dawson City.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

36-mile six-to-eight dogs results

1 Martine LeLevier 3:05:54

2 Ed Hopkins 3:06:26

3 Connor McMahon 3:07:20

4 Nathaniel Hamlyn 3:29:51

5 Jonathan Lucas 3:31:35

6 Aiyana Oshazgnessy 3:37:04

7 Amelie Janin 3:42:15

8 Marcelle Fressineau 3:58:55

9 Jonathan Alsberghe 4:56:00

10 Krystina March 5:28:00

10-mile six-to-eight dogs sledding results

1 Jerry Joinson 36:00

2 Maria Metzen 37:45

3 Chrystelle Houdry 39:56

4 Sören Ohlings 41:29

5 Jamie 46:03

6 Tamra Reynolds 48:57

7 Greg Newby 59:21

10-mile two-to-four dogs skijoring results

1 Virginia Sarrazin 36:52

2 Magnus Kaltenborn 41:49

3 Sophie Firmenich 46:04

4 Rebecca Barnes 46:12

5 Melissa Schenke 48:57

dogsledding

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Aiyana Osazgnessy was one of 10 mushers in the 36-mile race at the Carbon Hill Race Day. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

Aiyana Osazgnessy was one of 10 mushers in the 36-mile race at the Carbon Hill Race Day. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

Marcelle Fressineau’s team straightens out after the first bend of the trail at the Carbon Hill Race Day on Jan. 10. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

Marcelle Fressineau’s team straightens out after the first bend of the trail at the Carbon Hill Race Day on Jan. 10. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

Krystina March and her team start the 36-mile race. A total of 22 people took part in the Carbon Hill Race Day on Jan. 10. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

Krystina March and her team start the 36-mile race. A total of 22 people took part in the Carbon Hill Race Day on Jan. 10. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

Previous story
Two Yukon archers hit Canadian records

Just Posted

As it gets set to turn over ownership of its supportive housing building downtown to Yukon Housing, Options For Independence will not be required to pay back more than $65,000 in City of Whitehorse grants it was provided towards property taxes, decided city councillors on Jan. 11. (John Hopkins-HIll/Yukon News file)
Exemption granted for building transfer

Options For Independence won’t be required to pay back city grants

Ed Hopkins starts the 36-mile race at the Carbon Hill Race Day on Jan. 10. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)
Dogs take over Mount Lorne for Carbon Hill Race Day

The Dog Powered Sports Association of the Yukon (DPSAY) hosted its annual… Continue reading

A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19, in Bogota, Colombia, Jan. 5. The presumptive COVID-19 case that had Whitehorse high school students isolating as a precaution has come back negative from the southern lab. (Ivan Valencia/AP)
Presumptive COVID-19 case declared false-positive after lab tests

Self-isolation has ended for 48 people connected to the individual

Photo left: Delia Therriault, 12, is one of two Yukon archers that set Canadian records in their categories Dec. 16. Therriault scored 438 in the Pre-Cub girl barebow division. Photo right: Emmett Kapaniuk, 14, tied a Canadian archery record in his category on Dec. 16. Kapaniuk scored 573 in the Cub boy compound. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)
Two Yukon archers hit Canadian records

Delia Therriault, 12, and Emmett Kapaniuk, 14, are record holders in their age group

A Whitehorse woman has filed a petition claiming the section of the <em>Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) Act</em> that spurred her eviction violates the <em>Charter of Rights and </em><em>Freedoms</em>. (Yukon News file)
Whitehorse woman evicted via SCAN Act files legal challenge

Celia Wright was given five days notice to move her family of eight children

The grace period for the new Yukon lobbyist registry has come to an end and those who seek to influence politicians will now need to report their efforts to a public database. (Mike Thomas/Yukon News file)
Grace period for new lobbyist registry ends

So far nine lobbyists have registered their activities with politicians in the territory

The Government of Yukon Main Administration Building in Whitehorse on Aug. 21, 2020. Some Yukon tourism and culture non-profit organizations may be eligible to receive up to $20,000 to help recover from losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Details released on relief funding for tourism and culture non-profits

Some Yukon tourism and culture non-profit organizations may be eligible to receive… Continue reading

Mayo-Tatchun MLA Don Hutton won’t be runing for re-election. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
Mayo-Tatchun MLA won’t run for re-election

Liberal MLA Don Hutton won’t be running for re-election. A former wildland… Continue reading

Large quantities of a substance believed to be cocaine, a large amount of cash, several cells phones and a vehicle were all seized after RCMP searched a Whistle Bend home on Jan. 6. (Photo courtesy RCMP)
Seven arrested after drug trafficking search

RCMP seized drugs, money from Whistle Bend residence on Jan. 6

Whitehorse City Hall. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week

Whitehorse RCMP are seeing a growing trend of vehicle break-and-enters in the Kopper King area. (Black Press file)
Series of break-and-enters in Kopper King area

Series of break-and-enters in Kopper King area Whitehorse RCMP are seeing a… Continue reading

Signage near the newly opened Dawson City ice bridge. (Sandy Silver/Facebook)
Dawson City ice bridge opens

The Dawson ice bridge has opened. In a Jan. 6 social media… Continue reading

Whitehorse RCMP are requesting assistance identifying three suspects who stole tens of thousands of dollars of property from Cobalt Construction on the evenings of Dec. 28, 29, and 30. They were operating a stolen Toyota Camry, which was beige in colour with the license plate HML66. (Photo courtesy RCMP)
RCMP seeking three suspects after burglary

Whitehorse RCMP are requesting assistance identifying three suspects who stole tens of… Continue reading

Most Read