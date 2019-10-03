Disc golfers take to the course for the WDGA Fall Classic

Disc golfers tee off at the start of the WDGA Fall Classic on Sept. 21 at Meadow Lakes Golf Club in Whitehorse. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

The Whitehorse Disc Golf Association (WDGA) held its annual Fall Classic at the Meadow Lakes Golf Club on Sept. 21 in Whitehorse.

Sixty-four players in five categories took part in the tournament, which was a singles format event with a shotgun start.

Following the disc golf, the event wrapped with awards and a barbecue at the clubhouse.

The course was an 18-hole layout with a par of 57.

The amateur women’s category included eight disc golfers. First place went to Megan Stallabrass who finished with a 60. Leigh Adamsky was second with a score of 63 and Vanessa Brault was third with a 64.

Ryan Norquay won the 12-person advanced category with a 55. In second place, it was a four-way tie between Dan Reimer, Kevin Caron and Mackenzie Pemberton who all had 61s.

Eight participants were in the amateur masters 40+ category as Richard V — no last name was provided in time for publication — won with a 62. Carl Pearce was second with a 64 and Gabe Kutcher was third with a 65.

The intermediate category was the largest one in the event with 19 participants. First place went to Will Beckett with a 57, followed by Duncan Martin with a 59 in second place. Third place was a four-way tie between Jeremy Nugent, Mathieu Degrace, Josh Paton and Ryan Collins.

Brandon Hagen won the recreational category with a 58. Second place went to Stu Paton with a 60 and third place went to Corey Zahora with a 62.

Lastly, the junior category featured two disc golfers. Kayden Smith finished with a 57 and Ian Paton finished with a 63.

The WDGA also held a doubles tournament on Sept. 22 at the Solstice Disc Golf Park using a best disc format.

2019 WDGA Fall Classic results

Amateur women

1 Megan Stallabrass 60

2 Leigh Adamsky 63

3 Vanessa Brault 64

4 Iliana Paton 69

5 Christina Terpstra 75

6 Cleo Smith 76

7 Elena Schwarz 86

8 Lara Lewis 87

Advanced

1 Ryan Norquay 55

2 Dan Reimer 61

2 Kevin Caron 61

2 Mackenzie Pemberton 61

5 Al Hill 62

5 Alejandro Pulido 62

5 Jesse Devost 62

5 Shane Andre 62

9 Harold Risby 64

9 Noel Sinclair 64

11 Scott Bradley 70

Amateur masters 40+

1 Richard V. 62

2 Carl Pearce 64

3 Gabe Kutcher 65

4 Blair Hart 70

4 Lee Malanchuk 70

6 Paul Getson 76

7 David Griffiths 77

8 Al Fozard 87

Intermediate

1 Will Beckett 57

2 Duncan Martin 59

3 Jeremy Nugent 60

3 Mathieu Degrace 60

3 Josh Paton 60

3 Ryan Collins 60

7 Alex Murdoch 61

8 Perrin Evans-Ehricht 64

9 D’Arcy Holt 65

10 Nick Estrada 66

10 Victor Estrada 66

12 Ed Van Randen 67

12 Kevin Olson 67

14 Adrien Fortin 68

15 Edward Claringbold 70

16 Chris Webb 71

17 Stu Fendrick 73

18 Jean-Paul Berrel 76

19 Dustin Johnson 92

Recreational

1 Brandon Hagen 58

2 Stu Paton 60

3 Corey Zahora 62

4 Eamonn Pinto 63

4 Joe Wainright 63

6 Dustin Mikkelsen 64

7 Barrett Furchner 66

7 Rob Collins 66

7 Troy Charlton 66

10 Craig Mitchell 67

11 Logan Wygle 69

12 Luke Eady 71

13 Brhy Romat 75

14 Peter Niven 77

15 Thomas Penney 81

16 William Thibodeau 87

Junior

1Kayden Smith 57

2 Ian Paton 63