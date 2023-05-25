Dawson City’s first-ever disc golf league set to kick-off inaugural season

The season will run until the end of September and conclude with a tournament and barbecue

Dawson City’s first-ever disc golf league is preparing for its inaugural season set to run from May 29 to Sept. 24 at the community’s disc golf course at the Crocus Bluff Lookout recreation site.

League organizers Yukon Disc and the town’s parks and recreation department have said participants must play at least five league rounds during the four-month period.

When disc golfers choose to play is up to them, but for a match to count towards their league ranking, they must play with another league member.

“The idea is that people have busy schedules and our goal is to get people up there and playing. You can play any time you want, all you have to do is play five games before Sept. 24 and then those count as your league scores for the season,” Dawson’s parks and rec manager, Paul Robitaille, told the News.

The season will conclude with a disc golf tournament and barbecue.

A disc golf basket at the Crocus Bluff Lookout disc golf course. (Courtesy/Ryan Norquay)

Ahead of the league’s 2023 season kick-off on May 29, organizers are hosting several pre-season activities to generate interest and introduce the sport to new people.

A training clinic will be held at Minto Park on May 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by a tournament on May 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Crocus Bluff Lookout site.

“These events are meant to allow people to come and enjoy the sport, and if they want to join the league, that would be great. But really, we are just trying to grow interest in the sport and animate one of our facilities in Dawson,” Robitaille said.

“This [league] is open to anybody. The nice thing about this activity is that it is open to youth, adults, and seniors […] anyone interested can participate. We welcome everyone.”

The organizers expect seasons to be held annually in Dawson if the community’s disc golf league attracts enough participants this year.

Generating interest shouldn’t be too difficult, according to Ryan Norquay, the owner-operator of Yukon Disc, as the sport of disc golf has a long history in the Yukon dating back to the 1970s.

In the past decade, the sport has experienced a spike in interest across the territory with Whitehorse boasting five courses and Dawson and Carmacks each home to one. Norquay is currently constructing the first course for the Village of Teslin.

Contact Matthew Bossons at matthew.bossons@yukon-news.com

Local Sports