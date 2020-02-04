Dave Turner wins Yukon Quest 300, Sass leads 1,000-mile race

As of 8 a.m. local time, Yukoner Michelle Phillips is running in second place in the 1,000-mile race

Dave Turner won the 2020 Yukon Quest 300 on Feb. 3 when he reached the finish line at 9:40 p.m. in Central, pictured above. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

Dave Turner is the 2020 Yukon Quest 300 champion.

The 49-year-old rookie from Fairbanks, Alaska, was the first musher to reach the finish line in Central, winning the race at 9:40 p.m. local time on Feb 3.

Yukoner Nathaniel Hamlyn was third in the 300, finishing at 12:31 a.m. on Feb. 4, followed by Madeline Rubida and her team of dogs from Tagish Lake Kennel in fourth at 2:04 a.m.

In the 1,000-mile race, Brent Sass currently holds a narrow lead over Yukoner Michelle Phillips and Cody Strathe on the trail between the Slaven’s Roadhouse and Trout Creek hospitality stops as of 8 a.m. local time on Feb. 4.

A total of six mushers are on the trail past Slaven’s, with rookie Nora Sjalin of Sweden currently stopped at the hospitality spot.

Another five mushers are on the trail between the Circle checkpoint and Slaven’s including Yukoner Rob Cooke.

Jason Campeau, Denis Tremblay and Olivia Webster are all still in the Circle checkpoint.

Once mushers reach the Eagle checkpoint, they face a mandatory four-hour layover before continuing over American Summit and the 240 kilometres into Dawson City.

