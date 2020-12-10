Cross Country Yukon hosts Don Sumanik races

Abby Jirousek finished third in the U16 girls category of the Don Sumanik classic race on Dec. 6 at the Whitehorse Cross Country Ski Club. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News) Jon Stamp starts the Don Sumanik classic race on Dec. 6 at the Whitehorse Cross Country Ski Club. Stamp finished fifth in the masters men category. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News) Tess Cairns-McDowell skis through the stadium during the Don Sumanik classic race on Dec. 6 at the Whitehorse Cross Country Ski Club. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News) Nicolas Giangrande crests a hill during the Don Sumanik classic race on Dec. 6 at the Whitehorse Cross Country Ski Club. Giangrande won the U16 boys 2.5-km category with a time of nine minutes and 25 seconds. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

The annual Don Sumanik cross-country ski races were held on Dec. 5 and 6 at the Whitehorse Cross Country Ski Club.

Hosted by Cross Country Yukon, the weekend of racing was split into skate races on Dec. 5 and classic races on Dec. 6.

Dozens of skiers took part in the event, one of the first major sporting events on the winter calendar.

COVID-19 precautions were in place, with a much smaller-than-usual crowd of spectators spaced out quite a bit more than usual and volunteers, coaches and spectators wearing masks indoors and when social distancing wasn’t possible.

Competing in 10 categories, racers skied distances of 2.5 kilometres, five km or 7.5 km, depending on age and experience.

Cross Country Yukon’s website has the Yukon Championships scheduled for Feb. 27 and 28, while the Yukon Ski Marathon is scheduled for March 6 and the Buckwheat Classic is tentatively scheduled for March 13. Plans for the Marsh Lake Loppet are still to be determined, but the race may be cancelled like the Lorne Mountain Classic Ski Race.

At the end of November, Nordiq Canada announced the cancellation of all FIS-sanctioned domestic competition for the season as well as the Canadian Ski Championships and the Canadian World Championship Trials.

Don Sumanik skate race results

Senior men 7.5-km

1 Colin Abbott 21:04

2 Matthias Purdon 21:35

3 Caelan Mclean 21:39

U18 boys 7.5-km

1 Isidore Champagne 23:45

2 Noah Connell 24:04

U16 boys 7.5-km

1 Simon Connell 22:16

2 Cole Germain 22:17

3 Bruce Porter 24:22

4 Felix Masson 24:36

5 Daniel Phillips-Freedman 25:34

6 Chase O’Brien 36:57

Masters men 7.5-km

1 John Parry 22:03

2 Brian Horton 23:52

3 Jon Stamp 24:36

4 Jean-Paul Molgat 24:47

5 Simon Lapointe 25:11

6 Harry Borlase 27:02

U18 girls 5-km

1 Kate Mason 18:30

2 Bella Mouchet 19:07

3 Maude Molgat 20:08

4 Veronica Porter 20:12

5 Isla Hupe 21:05

6 Ava Irving-Staley 22:20

U16 girls 5-km

1 Constance Lapointe 18:29

2 Abby Jirousek 19:17

3 Sophia Giangrande 19:19

4 Sophie Molgat 20:04

5 Tess Cairns-McDowell 20:16

6 Sadie Cairns-McDowell 20:20

7 Kalia Graham 20:22

8 Aniela Hanley 21:06

Masters women 5-km

1 Jane Hollenberg 20:42

2 Laura Salmon 21:32

3 Kristenn Magnusson 21:34

4 Sarah Murray 21:48

5 Sarah Johnston 22:38

6 Aisha Montgomery 23:01

Senior women 5-km

1 Emilie Stewart-Jones 18:32

U14 boys 2.5-km

1 Nicolas Giangrande 12:18

2 Jonah McConnell 12:20

3 Fin Bradford 12:33

4 Heron Land-Gillis 13:28

5 Jan Zumer-Brewis 14:02

6 Reid Sandiford 14:20

7 Finnian Hanley 14:59

8 Alexander Lebarge 15:15

9 Nicholas Connell 17:27

U14 girls 2.5-km

1 Minty Bradford 12:22

2 Cheyenne Tirschmann 13:06

3 Sarah Svoboda 13:49

4 Juliet Crowe 14:05

5 Emma Waldron 15:27

6 Maura Gallant 16:13

Don Sumanik classic race results

U16 boys 7.5-km

1 Simon Connell 25:50

2 Cole Germain 26:53

3 Daniel Phillips-Freedman 29:44

U18 boys 7.5-km

1 Noah Connell 26:16

2 Isidore Champagne 26:27

Masters men 7.5-km

1 John Parry 25:49

2 Willie Bell 27:09

3 Simon Lapointe 28:06

4 Brian Horton 28:12

5 Jon Stamp 29:23

6 Kevin Embacher 30:34

7 Jean-Paul Molgat 30:53

U16 girls 5-km

1 Constance Lapointe 18:32

2 Sophia Giangrande 19:45

3 Abby Jirousek 19:51

4 Sophie Molgat 20:50

5 Sadie Cairns-McDowell 21:20

6 Aniela Hanley 21:44

7 Tess Cairns-McDowell 21:55

8 Kalia Graham 22:00

U18 girls 5-km

1 Kate Mason 20:09

2 Maude Molgat 20:12

3 Bella Mouchet 20:30

4 Isla Hupe 23:11

Masters women 5-km

1 Aisha Montgomery 23:07

2 Laura Salmon 23:09

3 Kristenn Magnusson 23:25

4 Sarah Johnston 24:39

Senior women 5-km

1 Emilie Stewart-Jones 17:21

U14 boys 2.5-km

1 Nicolas Giangrande 9:25

2 Jonah McConnell 10:04

3 Fin Bradford 10:27

4 Nicholas Connell 10:34

5 Jan Zumer-Brewis 10:39

6 Heron Land-Gillis 10:47

7 Finnian Hanley 12:19

8 Alexander Lebarge 13:15

U14 girls 2.5-km

1 Minty Bradford 10:18

2 Cheyenne Tirschmann 10:35

3 Sarah Svoboda 11:15

4 Juliet Crowe 11:33

5 Emma Waldron 13:21

6 Maura Gallant 13:25

