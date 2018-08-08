Cozens, Team Canada off to strong start at Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Canada rolls through Switzerland and Slovakia to set up showdown with Sweden

Whitehorse’s Dylan Cozens, seen here in a pre-tournament game against the Czech Republic, had two points against Switzerland in the opening game of the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. (Byron Hackett/Red Deer Advocate)

Team Canada is 2-0 at the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup following victories against Switzerland and Slovakia.

The under-18 team got off to a strong start with a 10-0 blow-out win against the Swiss on Aug. 6.

Nine different Canadians scored in the game, with Kootenay Ice forward Peyton Krebs slotting home a pair.

Whitehorse’s Dylan Cozens had a goal and an assist in the game. His assist came on the power-play in the first period on a goal by Ryan Suzuki.

Cozens then scored a power-play goal of his own at 4:07 of the second period to put the Canadians up 4-0.

The Swiss were only able to manage 15 shots as Nolan Maier earned the shutout.

Canada was back on the ice on Aug. 7, earning a 4-2 victory against Slovakia.

Scoreless after one period, Alexis Lafrenière scored early in the second period to put Team Canada into the lead.

A goal late in the frame from Dylan Holloway made the score 2-0.

Graeme Clarke scored an early power-play goal in the third period to move the score line to 3-0.

Slovakia got back into the game with a pair of goals just four minutes apart, making the score 3-2 with just over 10 minutes left to play.

Josh Williams scored at 12:12 of the third for Canada to make the final score 4-2.

Taylor Gauthier stopped 17 of 19 shots for Canada in the victory.

Next up for Canada is an Aug. 8 matchup with Sweden in Edmonton.

The Swedes are coming off of a 4-2 win against Slovakia on Aug. 6 and a 5-0 victory against Switzerland on Aug. 7.

Teams get a day off on Aug. 9 and are back on the ice Aug. 10 for the semifinals, fifth- and seventh-place games.

The bronze and gold medal games are scheduled for Aug. 11 in Edmonton.

