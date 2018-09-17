École Émilie-Tremblay hosts mountain bike race race at Mount McIntyre

Close to 20 riders come out for evening race

Johna Staley, pictured at the Porter Creek race on Sept. 6, finished second in the under 13 boys category on Sept. 13 at Mount McIntyre. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

The second in a series of three mountain bike races for students was hosted by École Émilie-Tremblay at Mount McIntyre on Sept. 13 in Whitehorse.

A total of 18 riders, ranging in age from seven to 14 rode either one or two laps of the course.

In the two-lap race, Nathan Belanger was the fastest overall with a time of 21 minutes and 40 seconds. Jonah McConnell was second overall and first in the under 13 boys category with a time of 21 minutes and 58 seconds. Skagway’s Austin Wolf was third overall in 22 minutes and three seconds.

Jordan Minifie was first in the under 13 girls category with a time of 27 minutes and 57 seconds.

In the one-lap race, Seth Falle was the fastest overall in a time of eight minutes and 57 seconds.

Jake Tipton was the fastest in the under 13 boys category with a time of 10 minutes and two seconds, followed by Johna Staley in 10 minutes and 39 seconds and Henry Connois third in 11 minutes.

Isla Hupe finished in 11 minutes and 19 seconds, just one second ahead of Orlina Menard in the under 15 girls category.

In the under 13 girls category, Cadence Hartland finished in 18 minutes and 19 seconds.

The third and final race is Sept. 20 at the Schwatka Lake boat launch hosted by F.H. Collins Secondary School.

One-lap results

Under 15 boys

1 Seth Falle 8:57

Under 13 boys

1 Jake Tipton 10:02

2 Johna Staley 10:39

3 Henry Connois 11:00

4 Mavic Mackinnon 11:33

5 Joel Girouard

Under 15 girls

1 Isla Hupe 11:19

2 Orlina Menard 11:20

Under 13 girls

1 Cadence Hartland 18:19

Two-lap results

Under 15 boys

1 Nathan Belanger 21:40

Under 13 boys

1 Jonah McConnell 21:58

2 Austin Wolf 22:03

3 Micah McConnell 26:25

4 Owen Hogen 28:01

5 Tobin Wolf 33:03

6 Mackenzie Wolf 33:32

7 Logan Wolf 34:09

Under 13 girls

1 Jordan Minifie 27:57