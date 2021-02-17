Cold weather for Babe Southwick Memorial Race

Hans Gatt and his team during a race in January 2020 at the Ibex Valley tracks. Gatt won the 15-mile 10-dog category of the 2021 Babe Southwick Memorial Race on Feb. 14. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News file)

The Yukon Dog Mushers Association hosted the annual Babe Southwick Memorial Race on Feb. 13 and 14 at the Ibex Valley tracks outside Whitehorse.

The two-day event included a variety of skijoring and mushing categories, with racers competing on both days and the aggregate time after day two used for final placings.

In the five-mile skijoring category, Virginia Sarrazin was the winner with an overall time of 33 minutes and eight seconds. Magnus Kaltenborn finished second in 36 minutes and 15 seconds, and John Berryman was third in 40 minutes and 47 seconds.

Hans Gatt won the 15-mile 10-dog category with a combined time of one hour, 37 minutes and 39 seconds, with Armin Johnson second after finishing in one hour, 39 minutes and four seconds, and Jerry Joinson third in one hour, 44 minutes and 52 seconds.

In the eight-mile six-dog category, Mathieu Devred won with a time of 46 minutes and 40 seconds. Alex Rochat placed second with a time of 49 minutes and 37 seconds, with Mandy Johnson third in a time of 50 minutes and 47 seconds.

Mandy also won the five-mile four-dog category with a time of 30 mintues and 50 seconds. Laura Vinnedge was second in 32 minutes and 34 seconds, and Sarrazin was third in 33 minutes and 55 seconds.

Rounding out the weekend’s results are the results from the kids race.

In the two-dog category, Landon Nielsen finished in 15 minutes and four seconds, Bode Johnson finished in 16 minutes and two seconds, and Elan Johnson finished in 16 minutes and six seconds.

In the one-dog category, Heidi Johnson finished 18 minutes, Ryker Long finished in 18 minutes and six seconds, Lana Johnson finished in 20 minutes and Oliver Lagersson finished in 20 minutes.

