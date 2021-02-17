Hans Gatt and his team during a race in January 2020 at the Ibex Valley tracks. Gatt won the 15-mile 10-dog category of the 2021 Babe Southwick Memorial Race on Feb. 14. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News file)

Cold weather for Babe Southwick Memorial Race

The Yukon Dog Mushers Association hosted the annual Babe Southwick Memorial Race on Feb. 13 and 14 at the Ibex Valley tracks outside Whitehorse.

The two-day event included a variety of skijoring and mushing categories, with racers competing on both days and the aggregate time after day two used for final placings.

In the five-mile skijoring category, Virginia Sarrazin was the winner with an overall time of 33 minutes and eight seconds. Magnus Kaltenborn finished second in 36 minutes and 15 seconds, and John Berryman was third in 40 minutes and 47 seconds.

Hans Gatt won the 15-mile 10-dog category with a combined time of one hour, 37 minutes and 39 seconds, with Armin Johnson second after finishing in one hour, 39 minutes and four seconds, and Jerry Joinson third in one hour, 44 minutes and 52 seconds.

In the eight-mile six-dog category, Mathieu Devred won with a time of 46 minutes and 40 seconds. Alex Rochat placed second with a time of 49 minutes and 37 seconds, with Mandy Johnson third in a time of 50 minutes and 47 seconds.

Mandy also won the five-mile four-dog category with a time of 30 mintues and 50 seconds. Laura Vinnedge was second in 32 minutes and 34 seconds, and Sarrazin was third in 33 minutes and 55 seconds.

Rounding out the weekend’s results are the results from the kids race.

In the two-dog category, Landon Nielsen finished in 15 minutes and four seconds, Bode Johnson finished in 16 minutes and two seconds, and Elan Johnson finished in 16 minutes and six seconds.

In the one-dog category, Heidi Johnson finished 18 minutes, Ryker Long finished in 18 minutes and six seconds, Lana Johnson finished in 20 minutes and Oliver Lagersson finished in 20 minutes.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

Five-mile skijoring results

1 Virginia Sarrazin 33:08

2 Magnus Kaltenborn 36:15

3 John Berryman 40:47

4 Nadele Flynn 41:40

5 Derek Kingston 45:03

6 Justine Benjamin 59:40

15-mile 10-dog results

1 Hans Gatt 1:37:39

2 Armin Johnson 1:39:04

3 Jerry Joinson 1:44:52

4 Mandy Johnson 1:44:55

5 Magnus Kaltenborn 2:18:31

Eight-mile six-dog results

1 Mathieu Devred 46:40

2 Alex Rochat 49:37

3 Mandy Johnson 50:47

4 Armin Johnson 54:26

Five-mile four-dog results

1 Mandy Johnson 30:50

2 Laura Vinnedge 32:34

3 Virginia Sarrazin 33:55

4 Lindsay Caskenette 35:30

5 Jen Zhu 38:51

6 Eva Nielsen 38:53

Kids two-dog results

1 Landon Nielsen 15:04

2 Bode Johnson 16:02

3 Elan Johnson 16:06

Kids one-dog results

1 Heidi Johnson 18:00

2 Ryker Long 18:06

3 Lana Johnson 20:00

3 Oliver Lagersson 20:00

dogsledding

