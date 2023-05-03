Close to 90 swimmers compete in Yukon Invitational Swim Meet

Swimmers competing at the Yukon Invitational Swim Championships gather ahead of the competition. (Courtesy/Whitehorse Glacier Bears) Swimmers race during the Yukon Invitational Championships held April 28 to 30 at the Canada Games Centre. (Courtesy/Whitehorse Glacier Bears) Competitors give each other a high five during the Yukon Invitational Swim Championships held April 28 to 30. (Courtesy/Whitehorse Glacier Bears)

Close to 90 swimmers competed in Yukon Invitational Swim Championships at the Canada Games Centre in Whitehorse over three days.

Swimmers representing the host club Whitehorse Glacier Bears as well as the Haines Dolphins Swim Team, Special Olympics Yukon and the Graylings Master’s Swim Club all took to the water between April 28 and 30, breaking 10 Yukon championship records as well as 10 club records, officials with the Glacier Bears said in an email.

Thomas Bakica had his name behind four of those record breakers, taking the 50-metre breast stroke in 29.98, the 100-metre breast stroke in 1:05.36, the 200-metre breast stroke in 2:27.64 and the 100-metre individual medley in 1:01.54.

Meanwhile, Alex Petriw and Thomas Gishler each broke two records. Petriw took the 50-metre free in 24.19 and the 100-metre free in 53.27, while Gishler took the 200-metre free in 1:56.24 and the 200-metre fly in 2:12.08.

Roy Oborne also walked away with a record breaker for the club at 32.77 in the 50-metre fly.

The results also meant the four boys broke club short course records for their age groups with Bakica and Petriw in the 18 and over boys’ category; Gishler in the 15 to 17 year old boys’ category and Oborne in the 11 to 12 year old boys’ category.

The club noted several divisional times were also achieved by athletes including Amelia Rainery and River Powell while Doug Petriw was recognized by Swim Yukon for achieving his Level 5 in officiating.

As the club concluded the championships, it was “overall, a sensational weekend with copious amounts of best times, smiles and team spirit.”

