Christmas Insomnia Tournament concludes 2019 with soccer showdown

Hannah Milner looks to pass to her Charly’s Angels teammate Christine Moser during the Christmas Insomnia Tournament women’s final on Dec. 29. Charly’s Angels beat JBD 3-2 in the final. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)
JBD’s Alexis Miller attacks against Charly’s Angels player Alizee Salesse during the women’s final of the Christmas Insomnia Tournament on Dec. 29. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)
Net Six and Chill goalkeeper Callum Weir handles the ball during the men’s final of the Christmas Insomnia Tournament on Dec. 29. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)
Callum Weir gathers the ball after an attack from Jake Hanson, middle, and Sean Alden, left, during the men’s final of the Christmas Insomnia Tournament on Dec. 29. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)
Liverpool Reserves player Sean Alden tries to get around Net Six and Chill’s Marten Sealy during the men’s final of the Christmas Insomnia Tournament on Dec. 29. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

The annual Christmas Insomnia Tournament brought together the Yukon soccer community for a three-day tournament from Dec. 27 to 29 at Vanier Catholic Secondary School in Whitehorse.

Played with arena soccer rules but futsal player numbers, the tournament and its trademark hockey-style halfwall are like no other.

Things wrapped up on Dec. 29 with playoffs, concluding with finals for both the men’s and women’s division.

In the women’s division Charly’s Angels defeated JBD 3-2 to win the final, while in the men’s division Liverpool Reserves FC beat Net Six and Chill 3-2 in the final.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

