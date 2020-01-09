Christmas Insomnia Tournament concludes 2019 with soccer showdown

The annual Christmas Insomnia Tournament brought together the Yukon soccer community for a three-day tournament from Dec. 27 to 29 at Vanier Catholic Secondary School in Whitehorse.
Played with arena soccer rules but futsal player numbers, the tournament and its trademark hockey-style halfwall are like no other.
Things wrapped up on Dec. 29 with playoffs, concluding with finals for both the men’s and women’s division.
In the women’s division Charly’s Angels defeated JBD 3-2 to win the final, while in the men’s division Liverpool Reserves FC beat Net Six and Chill 3-2 in the final.
