Chilkat Challenge Triathlon holds second race

Dozens of racers paddled, biked and ran from Mosquito Lake to Chilkat State Park

Competitors paddle through the slough between Mosquito Lake and the Chilkat River during the 2017 triathlon. (Gene Cornelius/Chilkat Challenge Triathlon)

The second annual Chilkat Challenge Triathlon was July 1 near Haines, Alaska.

Ten teams and 26 solo competitors took part in the nearly 60-kilometre paddle, ride and run from Mosquito Lake to Chilkat State Park.

Starting on the water of Mosquito Lake, racers travelled 12.87 km down the Chilkat River to Klukwan and through the Chilkat Bald Eagle Preserve.

From there, it was a 35.4-km bike ride along the Haines Road and finally a 13.67-km run to Chilkat State Park.

First across the finish line was the mixed adult team A’s Ablaze from Juneau, made up of Alisha Falberg and Adam Moser, with a total time of three hours, 30 minutes and three seconds.

In second overall, and the first solo male, was Justin Dorn of Juneau with a time of three hours, 34 minutes and 21 seconds.

The first solo female to finish was Haines’ Alixanne Goodman with a time of three hours, 51 minutes and 39 seconds — good for sixth overall.

A number of Yukoners also took part in the race, including three teams, one solo male and seven solo females all from Whitehorse.

Dashing Divas in sixth were the top Canadian team with a time of four hours, 21 minutes and 14 seconds. The Double Doubles finished eighth with a time of four hours, 38 minutes and 32 seconds. All Dunn were 10th with a time of five hours, 11 minutes and 22 seconds.

Whitehorse’s Wayne Smyth finished the race 10th in solo male with a time of four hours, 29 minutes and 41 seconds.

In the solo female category, Tara Stehelin was fifth with a time of four hours, 18 minute and 18 seconds, followed by Kathleen Froese in sixth and Iliana Stehelin in seventh with times of four hours, 20 minutes and 49 seconds and four hours, 23 minutes and 14 seconds respectively.

Alison Landreth was ninth with a time of four hours, 33 minutes and 59 seconds and Stephanie Coombes was 10th with a time of four hours, 34 minutes.

Roudning out the Yukon content, Katrina Wohlfarth was 12th with a time of four hours, 48 minutes and 51 seconds and Stephanie Hawney was 13th with a time of four hours, 50 minutes and 41 seconds.

