A sign greets guests near the entrance of the Canada Games Centre in Whitehorse on June 11. The city announced Oct. 16 it was moving into the next part of its phased reopening plan with spectator seating areas open at a reduced capacity to allow for physical distancing. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

A sign greets guests near the entrance of the Canada Games Centre in Whitehorse on June 11. The city announced Oct. 16 it was moving into the next part of its phased reopening plan with spectator seating areas open at a reduced capacity to allow for physical distancing. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

CGC reopening continues

Limited spectator seating now available

As the City of Whitehorse continues with the staged reopening of the Canada Games Centre amid the COVID-19 pandemic, residents will now be able to take in a hockey game, soccer match or any number of other sports happening at the rec centre from the spectator seating area once again.

The city announced Oct. 16 it was moving into the next part of its phased reopening plan with spectator seating areas open at a reduced capacity to allow for physical distancing.

The newest part of the reopening plan will also see CGC patrons able to pick up tags for fitness classes at any time during the day of the class and the wellness centre change rooms reopened to five people at a time.

Showers remain unavailable and patrons are also asked to bring their own locks for the change rooms.

The newest stage of reopening also means Takhini Arena is now open for bookings.

This marks the third stage of the city’s reopening plan for its recreational facilities.

The CGC and other rec facilities were shut in March due to the global pandemic. After its reopening plan was developed and approved, the CGC welcomed patrons back in June, on a very limited basis, to the CGC running track, wellness centre, flexihall and the studio used for fitness classes.

Numerous signs and hand sanitizing stationed were placed throughout the CGC to direct traffic and remind users to maintain distance from one another.

Numerous changes were also made to the city’s summer day camp programs with those programs operating in smaller groups out of the CGC’s field house, Mount McIntyre Recreation Centre and Takhini Arena.

Since then further phases of the reopening have seen recreation programs begin again, the aquatic centre reopened on limited capacity requiring pre-bookings, as well as drop-in activities in the field house and flexihall.

Programs like minor hockey saw new rules in place for the season, including that players show up in gear 15 minutes prior to a game. Coaches are not permitted to adjust player’s skates and parents aren’t permitted in the player area.

While each player is permitted one spectator, who can now watch from the spectator seating area, it was encouraged that players over the age of nine be dropped off.

As the CGC reopening continues, patrons are reminded to continue paying attention and follow directional signs when visiting the CGC, practise physical distancing and proper hand washing, stay only for the activity they have come for and when possible limit the number of family members coming to drop off or pick up patrons.

Those feeling sick are asked stay home, officials said.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

CoronavirusWhitehorse

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

The Many Rivers Counselling and Support Services building in Whitehorse on March 28, 2019. Three people who sat on Many Rivers’ board immediately before it closed for good say they were relieved to hear that the Yukon RCMP has undertaken a forensic audit into the now-defunct NGO’s financial affairs. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Former Many Rivers board members relieved to hear about forensic audit, wonder what took so long

Three people who sat on Many Rivers’ board immediately before it closed… Continue reading

Whitehorse General Hospital in Whitehorse on Feb. 14, 2019. The Yukon Employees’ Union and Yukon Hospital Corporation are at odds over whether there’s a critical staffing shortage at the territory’s hospitals. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
YEU, Yukon Hospital Corp. at odds over whether hospitals are understaffed

YEU says four nurses quit within 12 hours last week, a claim the YHC says is “inaccurate”

Two former Whitehorse Correctional Centre inmates, Ray Hartling and Mark Lange, have filed a class action against the jail, corrections officials and Yukon government on behalf of everyone who’s been placed in two restrictive units over the past six years. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
Class action filed against Whitehorse Correctional Centre over use of segregation

Two former Whitehorse Correctional Centre inmates have filed a class action against… Continue reading

asdf
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for Oct. 21, 2020

Movie poster for <em>Ìfé,</em> a movie being shown during OUT North Film Festival, which includes approximately 20 different films accessible online this year. (Submitted)
OUT North Film Festival moves to virtual format

In its ninth year, the artistic director said this year has a more diverse set of short and feature films

Triple J’s Canna Space in Whitehorse on April 17, 2019, opens their first container of product. Two years after Canada legalized the sale of cannabis, Yukon leads the country in per capita legal sales. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Yukon leads Canadian cannabis sales two years after legalization

Private retailers still asking for changes that would allow online sales

A sign greets guests near the entrance of the Canada Games Centre in Whitehorse on June 11. The city announced Oct. 16 it was moving into the next part of its phased reopening plan with spectator seating areas open at a reduced capacity to allow for physical distancing. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
CGC reopening continues

Limited spectator seating now available

During Whitehorse city council’s Oct. 19 meeting, planning manager Mélodie Simard brought forward a recommendation that a proposed Official Community Plan amendment move forward that would designate a 56.3 hectare piece of land in Whistle Bend, currently designated as green space, as urban residential use. (Courtesy City of Whitehorse)
More development in Whistle Bend contemplated

OCP change would be the first of several steps to develop future area

asdf
EDITORIAL: Don’t let the City of Whitehorse distract you

A little over two weeks after Whitehorse city council voted to give… Continue reading

Whitehorse City Hall. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week

Northwestel has released the proposed prices for its unlimited plans. Unlimited internet in Whitehorse and Carcross could cost users between $160.95 and $249.95 per month depending on their choice of package. (Yukon News file)
Unlimited internet options outlined

Will require CRTC approval before Northwestel makes them available

Legislative assembly on the last day of the fall sitting in Whitehorse. Yukon’s territorial government will sit for 45 days this sitting instead of 30 days to make up for lost time caused by COVID-19 in the spring. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Legislative assembly sitting extended

Yukon’s territorial government will sit for 45 days this sitting. The extension… Continue reading

asdf
Today’s mailbox: Mad about MAD

Letters to the editor published Oct. 16, 2020

Most Read