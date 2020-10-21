CGC reopening continues

A sign greets guests near the entrance of the Canada Games Centre in Whitehorse on June 11. The city announced Oct. 16 it was moving into the next part of its phased reopening plan with spectator seating areas open at a reduced capacity to allow for physical distancing. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

As the City of Whitehorse continues with the staged reopening of the Canada Games Centre amid the COVID-19 pandemic, residents will now be able to take in a hockey game, soccer match or any number of other sports happening at the rec centre from the spectator seating area once again.

The city announced Oct. 16 it was moving into the next part of its phased reopening plan with spectator seating areas open at a reduced capacity to allow for physical distancing.

The newest part of the reopening plan will also see CGC patrons able to pick up tags for fitness classes at any time during the day of the class and the wellness centre change rooms reopened to five people at a time.

Showers remain unavailable and patrons are also asked to bring their own locks for the change rooms.

The newest stage of reopening also means Takhini Arena is now open for bookings.

This marks the third stage of the city’s reopening plan for its recreational facilities.

The CGC and other rec facilities were shut in March due to the global pandemic. After its reopening plan was developed and approved, the CGC welcomed patrons back in June, on a very limited basis, to the CGC running track, wellness centre, flexihall and the studio used for fitness classes.

Numerous signs and hand sanitizing stationed were placed throughout the CGC to direct traffic and remind users to maintain distance from one another.

Numerous changes were also made to the city’s summer day camp programs with those programs operating in smaller groups out of the CGC’s field house, Mount McIntyre Recreation Centre and Takhini Arena.

Since then further phases of the reopening have seen recreation programs begin again, the aquatic centre reopened on limited capacity requiring pre-bookings, as well as drop-in activities in the field house and flexihall.

Programs like minor hockey saw new rules in place for the season, including that players show up in gear 15 minutes prior to a game. Coaches are not permitted to adjust player’s skates and parents aren’t permitted in the player area.

While each player is permitted one spectator, who can now watch from the spectator seating area, it was encouraged that players over the age of nine be dropped off.

As the CGC reopening continues, patrons are reminded to continue paying attention and follow directional signs when visiting the CGC, practise physical distancing and proper hand washing, stay only for the activity they have come for and when possible limit the number of family members coming to drop off or pick up patrons.

Those feeling sick are asked stay home, officials said.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

CoronavirusWhitehorse