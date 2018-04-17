Canadian Masters Curling Championships end with wins for both Yukon teams

Yukon skip Ellen Johnson was given the women’s sportsmanship award following the tournament

Skip George Hilderman, seen here in action in Whitehorse, and Team Yukon finished with a 5-5 record. (Rick Massie/Yukon News file)

The 2018 Canadian Masters Curling Championships wrapped up in Surrey and White Rock, B.C. on April 8 after the week-long tournament ended with neither Yukon team advancing to the medal round.

The men’s team, made up of George Hilderman, Darol Stuart, Clarence Jack and Craig Tuton, rode a 4-2 round robin record into the championship pool with a chance at the gold.

In the first championship draw, Manitoba defeated the Yukoners 7-2. Team Yukon rebounded quickly though, edging out a narrow 7-6 victory over Saskatchewan in the next draw.

Things didn’t get any easier for Team Yukon from that point as a 10-1 loss to British Columbia was followed up with a 7-4 loss against Alberta.

In the gold medal game, undefeated Alberta beat British Columbia 8-2.

The British Columbia host team defeated Manitoba 3-1 to win bronze.

Team Yukon’s 5-5 record meant a three-way tie for fifth place in the championship pool.

Lead Craig Tuton said the tournament was a positive.

“I guess we melded together,” said Tuton. “It’s a good experience, I can tell you that.”

“When you get into these things, you always hope that you’re going to do your best.”

On the women’s side of the bracket, Team Yukon found their stride in the seeding pool.

With a record of 0-5 after the round robin, the team of Ellen Johnson, Ev Pasichnyk, Valerie Whelan and Catherine Dugas got into the win column in the seeding pool.

Team Yukon beat Newfoundland and Labrador 9-7 in the first seeding draw before losing 12-2 to Alberta.

The tournament ended on a winning note for the Yukoners with a 6-5 victory over New Brunswick.

In the gold medal game, British Columbia defeated Saskatchewan 8-4. Nova Scotia beat Ontario 6-4 in the bronze medal game.

At the awards banquet following the tournament, Yukon skip Ellen Johnson was given the women’s sportsmanship award.

