Canada Winter Games 2019 continue into week two

Mackenzie Cameron, left, competes in male squash individual competition against Ontario during the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer, Alta. (Stephen Anderson-Lindsay/Team Yukon 2019)

After a day off, athletes are back to competing in Red Deer, Alta.

The Canada Winter Games continue in Red Deer, Alta., with action taking a break on Feb. 23 before week two started on Feb. 24.

Freestyle skiing concluded on Feb. 22 with half pipe competition.

In the male half pipe event, two Yukoners competed in qualifications but failed to advance to the finals.

Max Logan put down a 34.40 in his second run, good for 21st overall, while Chris Arsenault’s 31.20 in his first run earned him 25th spot.

Alberta’s Xander Cayer won gold with a 78.00 in the finals on run two.

The final short-track speed skating event for the Yukon duo of Micah and Caius Shepherd Taggart-Cox was the male 3,000-metre points race on Feb. 22.

Micah led the way for the territories, finishing with 359 points in 27th position. Caius Shepherd finished 44th with 60 points.

The win went to Quebec’s Nicolas Perrault.

Female hockey competition started on Feb. 24 with the first day of preliminary competition.

In pool “C” Team Yukon lost to Team Newfoundland 15-1 in the opening game. The lone Yukon goal came from Zoe Leas at 8:58 of the second period unassisted.

Wynne Anderson-Lindsay stopped 69 shots in the loss.

Team Yukon plays Team Prince Edward Island on Feb. 25 and Team Northwest Territories on Feb. 26.

Mackenzie Cameron took to the squash court for the start of male individual competition on Feb. 24, losing his match against Ontario’s Neel Ismail 3-0 (11-1, 11-2, 11-3). The loss eliminated Cameron from advancing in the competition.

Ismail takes on fellow Ontarian Liam Marrison in the gold medal match on March 1.

Male team competition started on Feb. 24, with the Yukon losing to Quebec 4-0. Joining Cameron on the court were Ivan Johnson, Rannon Johnson and Isaac Maddocks. Ivan was the lone Yukoner to win a game, losing 3-1 to Quebec’s Cyrus Sarmad.

Team competition continues with a match against Manitoba on Feb. 25, Prince Edward Island and Ontario on Feb. 26 and Saskatchewan on Feb. 27.

Alpine skiing, badminton, cross-country skiing, figure skating and snowboarding start Feb. 25, and archery and judo start Feb. 26.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com