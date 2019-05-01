Dylan Cozens, seen here celebrating a goal during a pre-tournament game at the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, was part of Team Canada that finished fourth at the 2019 Ice Hockey U18 World Championship in Sweden. (Byron Hackett/Red Deer Advocate)

Canada finishes fourth as host Sweden wins 2019 Ice Hockey U18 World Championship

Cozens tied for eighth in tournament scoring with four goals and five assists in seven games

The 2019 Ice Hockey U18 World Championships came to an end on April 28 and the host country Sweden is this year’s world champion.

Sweden beat Russia 4-3 in overtime on April 28 to win gold.

The Swedes jumped out to a 1-0 lead after one period and maintained that margin in the second period, taking a 2-1 lead into the intermission.

In the third period, the Russians scored two goals to take a 3-2 lead.

The lead did not last though and Lucas Raymond scored his second of the game to tie it up 3-3 just 25 seconds later.

In overtime, Raymond completed his hat trick and secured the 4-3 win.

Team Canada, which included Whitehorse’s Dylan Cozens, lost 4-3 to Sweden in the semifinals and 5-2 to the United States in the bronze medal game.

In the Canada-Sweden semifinal on April 27, Sweden scored first before Canada answered with a goal from Connor Zary to make the score 1-1 after one period.

The second period was another back-and-forth affair, with Alex Newhook — assisted by Cozens and Peyton Krebs — gave the Canadians the lead before Alexander Holtz replied for Sweden.

Tied 2-2 after three, Holtz scored midway through the third to put Sweden in front before Zary’s second goal again tied the game.

Albin Grewe scored the game winner for Sweden with just 2:31 left to play in regulation.

The bronze medal game on April 28 started with another even period of play. Alex Turcotte scored first for the United States but a goal late in the period from Cozens brought the score even at the first break.

In the second period, the Americans exploded for three unanswered goals.

Down 4-1 after two periods, the Canadians conceded a fifth goal before Nathan Legare scored a second with just six seconds remaining to make the final score 5-2.

Cozens finished tied for eighth in tournament scoring with four goals and five assists in seven games.

In the other semifinal on April 27, the Russians defeated the Americans 3-2 in a shootout.

After trading wins in the first two relegation games, Slovakia and Switzerland met for a final decisive match on April 28 where the Swiss emerged victorious 6-3. As a result, Switzerland remains in the championship for another year while the Slovakians are relegated.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

