Canada Cup Series starts again at Mount Sima

More than 60 athletes from across the country took part in the slopestyle and big air competitions

Christian Stormgaards spins off the last jibbing feature at the men’s ski slopestyle finals at Mt. Sima in Whitehorse on Dec. 1. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Freestyle Canada’s Canada Cup Series kicked off the season at Mount Sima with both slopestyle and big air events from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2.

More than 60 athletes from across the country took part in the events. These included skiers from Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Quebec and the Yukon.

The slopestyle finals were Dec. 1 and on the women’s side, it was an all-Alberta podium.

Skye Clarke finished with a score of 79.6 to win the competition, while Megan Cressey was second with a 76.8 and Rylee Hackler was third with a 74.6.

A total of 10 skiers registered for the event and six qualified for the finals.

Noah Porter Maclennan won the men’s slopestyle final with an 85.0 on his first run of the finals.

In second place was Ontario’s Christian Stormgaards with an 81.4 followed by Quebec’s Eduoard Therriault in third with an 80.2.

In the men’s competition, 51 skiers took part in the event with the top 20 reaching the finals.

Two Yukoners were in the field, although both missed qualifying for the finals.

Neil Mikkelsen was 39th overall with a 37.2 and Christopher Arsenault was 47th with a 20.8.

Focus shifted to the big air competition on Dec. 2 with a similar turnout of competitors as the slopestyle.

In the women’s big air competition, Cressey was first with a 79.2 on her second run with Clarke a close second after scoring a 76.2.

Third place went to Ontario’s Elyssa Willmott with a 69.2.

Six of the eight skiers advanced to the finals.

In the men’s competition, Nicholas Suchy was first with a 94.2 on his second run. Adam Fiselier was second with a 92.0 and Dylan Deschamps was third with an 88.6.

The field for the men’s big air included 42 skiers with the top 17 reaching the finals.

Mikkelsen was on the start list for the event but did not compete.

The Canada Cup now moves on to a series of stops across the country. The next event is a moguls competition on Dec. 15 and 16 in Apex, B.C., and the next slopestyle competition is Jan. 26 to 27 in Silverstar, B.C.

Women’s slopestyle results

1 Skye Clarke 79.6

2Megan Cressey 76.8

3 Rylee Hackler 74.6

4 Dillan Glennie 72.8

5 Olivia Asselin 61.4

6 Amy Fraser 58.2

Men’s slopestyle results

1 Noah Porter Maclennan 85

2 Christian Stormgaards 81.4

3 Edouard Therriault 80.2

4 Chase Ujejski 78.6

5 Rylan Evans 75.8

6 Luke Smart 73.8

7 Jesse Gross 71

8 Jack Pritchard 62.4

9 Oscar Blyth 59.6

10 Ben Lynch 57.4

11 Spencer Maclean 53.8

12 Brayden Willmott 53.6

13 Alex Urquhart 53

14 Kai Martin 50.8

15 William Fossum 47.4

16 Jake Sandstrom 40.8

17 Nicholas Suchy 28.4

18 Bruce Oldham 26.6

19 Kai Smart 22.6

20 Luca Natale 8

39 Neil Mikkelsen 37.2

47 Christopher Arsenault 20.8

Women’s big air results

1 Megan Cressey 79.2

2 Skye Clarke 76.2

3 Elyssa Willmott 69.2

4 Josephine Howell 61.6

5 Amy Fraser 55.2

6 Rylee Hackler 24

Men’s big air results

1 Nicholas Suchy 94.2

2 Adam Fiselier 92

3 Dylan Deschamps 88.6

4 Jake Sandstrom 86.8

5 Edouard Therriault 85.8

6 Rylan Evans 82.8

7 Brayden Willmott 80.6

8 Leif Wilson 78.4

9 Anders Ujejski 75

10 Allen Cook 70.4

11 Robbie Monteith 68.6

12 Luca Natale 66.2

13 Noah Porter Maclenann 64.6

14 Alex Urquhart 62.2

15 Kai Smart 58

16 Luke Smart 55.8

17 Andrew Longino 25.8

Neil Mikkelsen DNS