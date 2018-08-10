Canada cruises into semifinal berth at Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Dylan Cozens celebrates a goal against the Czech Republic during a pre-tournament game on August 4. (Byron Hackett/Red Deer Advocate)

Canada stayed undefeated at the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup with a 4-3 victory against Sweden on Aug. 8 in Edmonton.

The Swedes opened the scoring at 13:37 of the first period with a power play goal from Lucas Raymond.

Canada responded quickly with a Josh Williams goal less than two minutes later at 15:34 of the first.

After killing off three penalties, the Canadians jumped into the lead with a goal from Alexis Lafrenière at 12:51.

Sweden evened the score at 7:58 of the third period on a goal from Alexander Holtz.

Matthew Robertson’s goal at 13:09 for Canada set up an exciting finish.

A slashing penalty against Canada at 15:08 led to a power play goal for Sweden from Elmer Söderblom at 15:44 of the third.

Canada’s game-winner came at 17:34 when Bowen Byram scored on the power play after Philip Broberg took a cross-checking penalty.

Nolan Maier stopped 18 of 21 shots earning the win for Canada.

Whitehorse’s Dylan Cozens was held off the score sheet, but finished with a goal and an assist in three group-stage games.

With a 3-0 record, Canada finished at the top of Group A and will play the United States in the semifinal on Aug. 10 in Edmonton.

