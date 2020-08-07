Carcross/Tagish First Nation and the Carcross/Tagish Management Corporation announced the partial reopening of trails on Montana Mountain with a press release on Aug. 6. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News files)

C/TFN announces Montana Mountain reopening plan

Carcross/Tagish First Nation and the Carcross/Tagish Management Corporation announced the partial reopening of trails on Montana Mountain with a press release on Aug. 6.

Effective Aug. 7, most of the biking and hiking trails are open to the public with some remaining closed as a result of environmental contamination.

Maggie’s Run and Sporting Wood trails will remain closed for the rest of the season, and a trail crew will be working on rerouting the affected areas in order to avoid the “area of concern” and allow for reopening in the future.

According to the release, the access road will be closed above the parking lot at the Caribou/Upper Wolverine trailhead and the access road above Holey Roads. The Nares View, Mountain Hero and McDonald Creek trails are accessible via Dei Kwáan uptrack and the access road or via Caribou and the access road.

C/TFN is also asking visitors to not enter the mine site and exercise proper COVID-19 precautions on the mountain.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

CarcrossHikingMountain biking

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Organized sports ramp up for fall amid new restrictions

Just Posted

Students prepare for online learning as Yukon University announces fall semester

The school plans to support students who may struggle with remote learning

New case of COVID-19 in Whitehorse

CMO says this is the first locally-acquired case but not an example of community transmission

Judge grants order to shut down Pelly Crossing bootlegger

Justice Suzanne Duncan issued the community safety order on July 17.

Watson Lake mayor resigns following fraud, forgery charges

Cheryl O’Brien is accused of defrauding the Watson Lake Riding Association

Organized sports ramp up for fall amid new restrictions

Limited summer programs have gone well, groups say

C/TFN announces Montana Mountain reopening plan

Carcross/Tagish First Nation and the Carcross/Tagish Management Corporation announced the partial reopening… Continue reading

Roberta Joseph reelected as Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in chief

Unofficial results show Joseph with more than double the votes of runner-up

Development incentives considered for three projects

Projects will add 24 rental units to the market

Delegate calls for crosswalk changes to show support for people of colour

Mayor states support for idea, but cautions it could take some time

Whitehorse advises of water system maintenance

Residents on the city’s water system are being advised they may notice… Continue reading

Walkway, signs planned for West Dawson paddlewheel graveyard

Unofficial attraction may get 135-m walkway and interpretive signs, if YESAB application approved

City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week. Tennis… Continue reading

Cancan show to return to Gerties

The Klondike Visitors Association announced in a press release on July 29… Continue reading

Most Read