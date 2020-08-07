C/TFN announces Montana Mountain reopening plan

Carcross/Tagish First Nation and the Carcross/Tagish Management Corporation announced the partial reopening of trails on Montana Mountain with a press release on Aug. 6. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News files)

Carcross/Tagish First Nation and the Carcross/Tagish Management Corporation announced the partial reopening of trails on Montana Mountain with a press release on Aug. 6.

Effective Aug. 7, most of the biking and hiking trails are open to the public with some remaining closed as a result of environmental contamination.

Maggie’s Run and Sporting Wood trails will remain closed for the rest of the season, and a trail crew will be working on rerouting the affected areas in order to avoid the “area of concern” and allow for reopening in the future.

According to the release, the access road will be closed above the parking lot at the Caribou/Upper Wolverine trailhead and the access road above Holey Roads. The Nares View, Mountain Hero and McDonald Creek trails are accessible via Dei Kwáan uptrack and the access road or via Caribou and the access road.

C/TFN is also asking visitors to not enter the mine site and exercise proper COVID-19 precautions on the mountain.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

CarcrossHikingMountain biking