Brent Sass speaks to reporters after reaching the Dawson City checkpoint on Feb. 5 during the 2019 Yukon Quest. Sass was the first musher to arrive in Dawson and has the lead going into the 36-hour mandatory layover. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

Brent Sass is first to reach Dawson City in 2019 Yukon Quest

“I had no intention to be in here first, but here we are”

The Yukon Quest continues on Feb. 5 as the first mushers arrive in Dawson City after a long, lonely run from Pelly Crossing.

Brent Sass was the first to arrive in Dawson, reaching the checkpoint at 11:30 a.m., followed by Canadians Michelle Phillips and Hans Gatt, and 2018 winner Allen Moore by 12:30 p.m.

Sass said he had a schedule going into the race and that he and his team are feeling good.

“I had no intention to be in here first, but here we are,” said Sass. “The dogs are doing great. They’ve really been able to maintain their speed and they’ve been resting longer.”

He said adding dogs in Pelly Crossing also helped with his fast time.

“That really helped. No doubt having four brand new dogs when you get to Pelly and shoot out of there, it definitely lifted the spirits of the team,” said Sass.

Sass is now in position to win the Dawson Award — two ounces of Klondike placer gold given to the first musher into Dawson who goes on to complete the race.

While the lead group of teams left Pelly Crossing bound for Dawson via the Stepping Stone hospitality stop and the Scroggie Creek dog drop in the early hours of Feb. 4, the majority of the field filtered out back onto the trail as the day wore on.

Moore, Gatt and Sass were back in front just before noon, racing close together until they split at Scroggie Creek and Sass continued further down the trail before resting.

Philips and Denis Tremblay reached Scroggie Creek at approximately 7 p.m., and Phillips retook the lead when she kept going past the dog drop.

Yukoner Nathaniel Hamlyn left Pelly Crossing at 5:57 p.m., while Dawson City’s Brian Wilmshurst and Jason Biasetti started their journeys between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Rob Cooke left Pelly Crossing at 11:46 a.m. and as for strategy, Cooke said he had the intention of splitting the trip to Dawson City into four 50-mile runs.

He said he planned to mush past Stepping Stone and climb up in elevation to a particular area.

“I know there is a spot with some firewood and some warmer air, so I’ll camp there,” said Cooke, adding he planned to rest in Scroggie Creek and again just before the Indian River Bridge.

“Then into Dawson hopefully on Wednesday with any luck,” he said.

All but two mushers managed to leave for Dawson by the end of Feb. 4, but Lisbet Norris and Remy Leduc were on the way to Dawson by 1:06 a.m. and 5:41 a.m. respectively on Feb. 5.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Jessica Frotten finds the podium at Summer Down Under series

Just Posted

Brent Sass is first to reach Dawson City in 2019 Yukon Quest

“I had no intention to be in here first, but here we are”

Day two of the Yukon Quest sees multiple lead changes

As of 10 a.m. on Feb. 4, live tracking showed Yukoner Michelle Phillips in first place

Women directors responsible for half of the Available Light lineup this year

Exactly half of the 44 films on ALFF’s program were directed by women

Whitehorse’s Hans Gatt takes the lead after day one of the 2019 Yukon Quest

“It was pretty cold out there, that’s for sure”

No bridge over troubled water: Yukon government pulls the plug on the Dawson ice bridge

Highways officials say they spent $150,000 of the $200,000 budget

Dahria Beatty, Emily Nishikawa heading to FIS World Nordic Ski Championships

Ten skiers — five men and five women — will compete for Canada

Jessica Frotten finds the podium at Summer Down Under series

The Yukoner finished the week with a second-place and three third-place finishes

History Hunter: A new book focuses on the Alaska Highway

The new book is titled Signposts and Promises: Canada and the Alaska Highway.

Yukonomist: Trouble brewing on the Alaskan front

Alaska wants to replace its state bird with the raven

Whitehorse’s Natalie Hynes competes at FIS World Junior and U23 World Ski Championships

Hynes’ top finish was in the 15-km classic

Editorial: The ice bridge might never cometh

Dawsonites and the government need to start coming up with contingency plans

Whitehorse’s Nadia Moser earns a pair of top 30 finishes at IBU Cup event in Germany

Moser finished 29th in the 7.5-km sprint and 26th in the 10-km pursuit

Yukon cross-country skiers compete at World Cup and Canadian World Championship Trials

Dahria Beatty raced in Estonia while Graham Nishikawa skied in Quebec

Most Read