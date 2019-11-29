A player for the P&M Crushers winds up for a shot during a game against the Molotov and Bricks Thunder on Nov. 23 as part of the Bob Park Opening Tournament at Takhini Arena in Whitehorse. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

Bob Park Opening Tournament marks start of broomball season

“We’re really happy to say that it’s growing,”

The Yukon Broomball Association (YBA) hosted the annual Bob Park Opening Tournament from Nov. 21 to 23 at Takhini Arena in Whitehorse.

Nine teams played in the tournament, which consisted of a round robin followed by playoffs on the final afternoon.

On the ice, Sports Experts beat Na-Cho Nyäk Dun 1-0 in the final to win the tournament. Four of the eight playoff games required overtime to find a winner, and three of those games went into double overtime.

The top two teams after the round robin, Spectrum Bears and Ridge Pub, were both upset by lower-ranked teams in the playoffs.

Roxanne Stasysyzn, a board member with the YBA, said she’s happy to see the tournament growing.

“We’re really happy to say that it’s growing,” said Stasysyzn. “This year we had nine teams fighting it out for the trophy, and that’s one more than we had last year. So we see the league growing, which is great news.”

Broomball, which Stasysyzn succinctly described as the lovechild of hockey and soccer, is an easy sport to get into for almost anyone.

“Broomball is a super accessible sport,” said Stasysyzn. “It’s a sport that is pretty affordable and anyone can play. We’re a co-ed league … and youth ages as well — so long as they’re 16 years of age by Nov. 30, they can play as well.”

With the opening tournament in the books, things shift to the league’s regular season and the YBA’s outdoor rink in the Takhini neighbourhood.

Temperatures haven’t dipped quite low enough for the rink to be flooded, so the territory’s broomball players are left waiting for colder weather.

The YBA is being proactive this year after last year’s playoffs were cancelled due to warm weather melting the ice before the league could finish play for the year.

“We ran our regular season and when playoffs started, we got about halfway through and we lost our ice,” said Stasysyzn. “It was more like a swimming pool than a skating rink out there. It was the first time in most players’ memory that we didn’t get a playoffs. We didn’t get to award a president’s trophy. We didn’t know who won the league.”

This year, fees for the league have increased by $25 per player, with the additional funds going toward ice booking in case of more unseasonably warm weather.

“That’s a change of the times for sure,” said Stasysyzn. “Climate change is real — we are feeling the impacts here on our outdoor rink — and to make sure we don’t have another season without playoffs, we’ve put in this contingency effort so if we have to we can go indoors.”

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at

john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Team Yukon named for upcoming Special Olympics Canada Winter Games

Just Posted

Yukon MLAs wrap up fall sitting

The fall sitting concluded on Nov. 27

Silver waffles on electoral reform plans

He now says he supports an all-party committee. He disagreed with the idea in October

Alberta man operating placer mine near Carmacks fined $30k for 2018 violations

Karil Chaschin pleaded guilty to eight offences under the Waters Act and Placer Mining Act Nov. 19

Poor Creature files reply to Yukonstruct petition denying child’s noise was an issue

‘We are good parents who care deeply about our son’s wellbeing’

Housing tops residents’ concerns ahead of Whitehorse Official Community Plan

What We Heard document calls for more compact development in existing neighbourhoods

City news, briefly

Some of the decisions that were made at the Nov. 25 Whitehorse city council meeting

Plan for Keno Way commercial zone moves ahead

Public hearing scheduled for Jan. 13

F.H. Collins Warriors victorious at 2019 Senior Girls Volleyball Championships to win rare Triple Crown

The F.H. Collins Secondary School Warriors girls volleyball team did what few… Continue reading

Wann Road transitional home to open next week

A Wann Road home offering transitional support will officially open next week,… Continue reading

Diving with Jens: How to keep your vehicle warm on long winter nights

Keeping your battery warm prevents it from freezing and ensures dependable starting after a cold night

6,000 electric vehicles in the Yukon

It seems clear that there will be a lot more electric vehicles on Yukon roads in 2030

Mustangs trample the competition at Okotoks Female Hockey Classic

The Total North Mustangs atom girls hockey team was in Okotoks, Alta.,… Continue reading

City news, briefly

Some of the discussions from the Nov. 18 Whitehorse city council meeting

Most Read