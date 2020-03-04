Biathlon Yukon hosts championship for skiers and snowshoers

Biathletes begin a mass-start race during the Yukon Championships on March 1 at the Grey Mountain Biathlon Range. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)
Snowshoe biathletes start a race during the Yukon Championships on March 1 at the Grey Mountain Biathlon Range. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)
Matthew London, left, and Keelan Robins run out of the range during the Yukon Championships on March 1 at the Grey Mountain Biathlon Range. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)
Noah Marnik takes aim during the Yukon Championships on March 1 at the Grey Mountain Biathlon Range. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

Biathlon Yukon hosted the Yukon Championships at the Grey Mountain Biathlon Range on Feb. 29 and March 1 with dozens of participants on skis and snowshoes competing in sprint events on day one and mass-start events on day two.

Sophia Marnik, chief of timing for the event, said things went smoothly, particularly on day two.

“It actually ran quite smoothly for having that many athletes all at once,” said Marnik. “We had a first heat of about 15 — that’s the little ones that went out there, the biathlon bears — and then we had a second mass start of another 23, so that’s actually for us quite a large competition.”

While participants and spectators alike enjoyed the sunshine and relatively warm temperatures, gusting winds made for some less than ideal shooting conditions.

“It can be quite blustery (at the range),” said Marnik. “We either like a consistent wind or no wind, ideally, but in this case it was a bit blustery so they sometimes had to readjust between bouts of shooting.”

As snowshoe biathlon will be an event at the Arctic Winter Games, a number of snowshoe biathletes joined in on the competition as well.

“Usually we don’t have snowshoe biathlon,” explained Marnik. “That’s a discipline that exists only for the Arctic Winter Games. We have a lot of athletes that are training in their snowshoes because they’re going to be competing in snowshoe biathlon.”

The championships started with sprint competition on Feb. 29 for skiers and snowshoers.

In the bears 2.5-kilometre sprint, Logan Tirschmann finished first followed by Xavier Macht in second and Mason Parry in third.

Romeo Champagne was the lone competitor in the youth men 7.5-km category and Emma Marnik was the only skier in the youth women six-km category.

In the senior boys six-km category, Noah Marnik finished first and Isidore Champagne was second.

Veronica Porter won the senior girls six-km category with Ava Irving-Staley finishing second.

Cole Germain was the only junior boys 3.75-km skier and Cheyenne Tirschmann was the only junior girls 3.75-km skier.

In the boys pursuit 3.75-km category, Johna Irving-Staley finished ahead of Owen McDonald.

Moving to snowshoe biathlon, Alex Brown, Ayla McDonald and Lydia Brown were the only athletes in the junior male, junior female and juvenile female categories respectively.

In the juvenile male category, Matthew London finished ahead of Keelan Robins.

The next day, the biathletes were back in action with mass-start competition.

In the bears three-km mass start, it was again Logan finishing first. Niamh Hupé was second and Parry was third.

Again, Romeo and Emma were the only competitions in their respective categories — youth men 10-km and youth women 7.5-km.

In the senior boys 7.5-km, Noah finished ahead of Isidore, while in the senior girls 7.5-km it was Ava ahead of Porter.

The masters men 35 7.5-km mass-start saw Berne Johnson finish ahead of Daniel Dreisetl.

Germain won the junior boys five-km mass start with Bruce Porter second, and Cheyenne was the lone competitor in the junior girls five-km.

In the boys pursuit 3-km, Owen was first followed by Johna and Colin Diamond in second and third.

Snowshoe biathlon was very similar to the previous day, as Alex, Ayla and Lydia all competed in the junior male, junior female and juvenile female categories respectively.

Rounding out the results, Robins finished ahead of London in the juvenile male 2.5-km mass-start competition.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Skiers turn out in droves for Yukon Ski Marathon

Just Posted

The Yukon loses mining investment steam, according to Fraser Institute report

Minister Ranj Pillai said the mineral development strategy is to address shortcomings

Move-in starts for Yukon’s Housing First building

The first two residents moved in in mid-February

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World

City of Whitehorse offered new, fully-accessible playground

Officials with the Jumpstart program are offering to build the playground in Shipyards Park

Ross River Dena Council, YG reach agreement on Resource Gateway project

Agreement-in-principle covers paving of highway between Faro and Ross River, North Canol upgrades

Skiers turn out in droves for Yukon Ski Marathon

This year’s course stuck to the trails in and around the Whitehorse Cross Country Ski Club

Biathlon Yukon hosts championship for skiers and snowshoers

“That’s actually for us quite a large competition”

Today’s mailbox: Cancer costs, Rendezvous, mining ranking

Letters to the editor published Feb. 28

Dwayne De Rosario inspires Yukon futsal teams ahead of Arctic Winter Games

The soccer great was in Whitehorse for two days of futsal sessions with local players

City news, briefly

Some news from Whitehorse council on Feb. 24

History Hunter: Yukoners honoured for their contributions to Yukon history

The Yukon Historical and Museums Association handed out the 36th Annual Yukon Heritage Awards

Yukonomist: Whitehorse through the eyes of an app

You probably don’t use an app to decide where to dine out… Continue reading

Today’s mailbox: free transit

Letters to the editor published Feb. 26

Most Read