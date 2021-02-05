Emily Nishikawa, left, and Dahria Beatty, right, compete in during the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in March 2019. (Bob Nishikawa/Yukon News file)

Emily Nishikawa, left, and Dahria Beatty, right, compete in during the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in March 2019. (Bob Nishikawa/Yukon News file)

Beatty, Canada compete at FIS cross-country World Cup in Sweden

Whitehorse’s Dahria Beatty and her Canadian teammates were in Falun, Sweden, for an FIS World Cup cross-country skiing event held from Jan. 29 to 31.

Things started for Beatty with the women’s 10-kilometre free race on Jan. 29, which American Jessie Diggins won with a time of 23 minutes and 35.9 seconds. Norwegian Therese Johaug was second and Ebba Andersson of Sweden was third.

Beatty finished 59th with a time of 26 minutes and 28.2 seconds, with fellow Canadians Cendrine Browne, Katherine Stewart-Jones and Laura Leclair placing 23rd, 36th and 66th respectively.

In the women’s 10-km classic mass-start race on Jan. 30, Swedish skier Linn Svahn won with a time of 25 minutes and 57.1 seconds. Second place went to Russia’s Yulia Stupak and third place went to Johaug.

Only two Canadian women competed, with Stewart-Jones finishing 17th and Browne finished 38th.

Rounding out the weekend’s races was the women’s class sprint on Jan. 31, where Stewart-Jones was the only Canadian to advance to the finals.

Beatty finished 48th, Maya MacIsaac-Jones finished 54th and Leclair finished 58th.

In the finals, it was Svahn taking first place followed by Slovenian Anamarija Lampic second and Sweden’s Jonna Sundling third.

Stewart-Jones finished 30th.

The next stop on the World Cup tour is Ulricehamn, Sweden, for races on Feb. 6 and 7.

