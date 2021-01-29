Dahria Beatty competes in the 2018 Arctic Circle Race in Sisimiut, Greenland. Beatty is back in Europe for the cross-country World Cup, having made her season debut on Jan. 24 in Lahti, Finland. (Photo courtesy of Arctic Circle Race)

Beatty begins World Cup season

Whitehorse’s Dahria Beatty is back in Europe for the cross-country World Cup, having made her season debut on Jan. 24 in Lahti, Finland.

Beatty skied in the women’s four by five-kilometre relay, where Canada placed ninth.

Norway won the event with a time of 49 minutes and 34.4 seconds. Sweden was second in 50 minute and 17.3 seconds, while Finland 1 was third in 50 minutes and 33.9 seconds.

Canada, comprised of Katherine Stewart-Jones, Beatty, Cendrine Browne and Maya MacIsaac-Jones, finished in 53 minutes and 52.6 seconds.

Beatty and her Canadian teammates are scheduled to compete at the World Cup stop in Sweden from Jan. 29 to 31.

