Beatty begins World Cup season

Whitehorse’s Dahria Beatty is back in Europe for the cross-country World Cup, having made her season debut on Jan. 24 in Lahti, Finland.

Beatty skied in the women’s four by five-kilometre relay, where Canada placed ninth.

Norway won the event with a time of 49 minutes and 34.4 seconds. Sweden was second in 50 minute and 17.3 seconds, while Finland 1 was third in 50 minutes and 33.9 seconds.

Canada, comprised of Katherine Stewart-Jones, Beatty, Cendrine Browne and Maya MacIsaac-Jones, finished in 53 minutes and 52.6 seconds.

Beatty and her Canadian teammates are scheduled to compete at the World Cup stop in Sweden from Jan. 29 to 31.

