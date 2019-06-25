Athletes take on rain for Grey Mountain Summer Solstice Fun Run and Walk

Anett Kralisch was the fastest woman in this year’s Grey Mountain Summer Solstice Fun Run and Walk. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

The annual Grey Mountain Summer Solstice Fun Run and Walk hosted by Athletics Yukon happened June 18.

Twenty-six people braved the rainy, overcast weather for the 10.4-kilometre roundtrip from the upper parking lot on Grey Mountain Road to the towers at the top and back.

Fastest to finish the run this year was Shane Carlos, finishing with a time of 51 minutes and 50 seconds. He was followed next by Luke Carlos in second, who had a time of 52 minutes and 19 seconds, and Ehab Alhag Hussen in third with a time of 56 minutes and 37 seconds.

The first woman to finish the race was Anett Kralisch, last year’s overall winner, with a time of 57 minutes and eight seconds. Christie Harper was second with a time of one hour, two minutes and 28 seconds, and Hayley Henderson Thur was third with a time of one hour, three minutes and 20 seconds.

In addition to the 10.4-km distance, participants also had the option of five- and seven-km distances.

Jeff Larsen had the fastest five-km time, finishing in 24 minutes and 32 seconds. Next was Lauren Whyte who finished in 28 minutes and 20 seconds, followed by Tyson Hickman who finished in 46 minutes and 15 seconds.

The seven-km distance was a dead heat between Rachel Edelman and Kate Davidson, who both crossed the line in one hour and nine minutes.

Summer Solstice Fun Run and Walk results

5 km

1 Jeff Larsen 24:32

2 Lauren Whyte 28:20

3 Tyson Hickman 46:15

7 km

1 Rachel Edelman 1:09:00

1 Kate Davidson 1:09:00

10.4 km male

1 Shane Carlos 51:50

2 Luke Carlos 52:19

3 Ehab Alhag Hussen 56:37

4 Scott Gilbert 59:00

5 Alden Smyth 1:01:27

6 Robert Gillis 1:02:16

7 Wayne Smyth 1:02:57

8 David Shepherd 1:08:44

9 Ben Yu Schott 1:09:35

10.4 km female

1 Anett Kralisch 57:08

2 Christie Harper 1:02:28

3 Hayley Henderson Thur 1:03:20

4 Christina Still 1:16:30

5 Suzanne Duncan 1:18:57

6 Andrea Buckley 1:20:45

7 Karin Keeley-Eriksson 1:22:30

8 Tracey Kinsella 1:29:48

9 Angela Kiriak 1:29:50

10 Marianne Douglas 1:32:42

11 Lara Melnik 1:33:30

12 Ella Mercier 1:33:30

Lauren Whyte finished the five-km distance of the Grey Mountain Solstice Fun Run and Walk with a time of 28 minutes and 20 seconds. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)