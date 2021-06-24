Athletes receive territorial sport awards

Twenty-six individual athletes received either the Premier’s awards of sport excellence or the Minister’s awards of sport recognition

Twenty-six individual athletes have been honoured with the territorial sport awards given by the Government of Yukon. The athletes represent 26 sports.

The recognition includes the Premier’s awards of sport excellence and the Minister’s awards of sport recognition.

“In 2020, Yukon athletes and coaches achieved so much at many different levels of competition in challenging circumstances,” said Premier Sandy Silver. “Their achievements are an inspiration to all Yukoners. My heartfelt congratulations on everything that was achieved in 2020 through a global pandemic.”

Minister of Community Services Richard Mostyn said these awards reflect the territory’s sports community.

“These remarkable accomplishments of our Yukon athletes speaks to the strength and abilities of our territorial sport community,” said Mostyn.

“COVID-19 has given us some uncertainty around sport competitions but I am inspired by our dedicated athletes who are continuing to train and work toward their personal bests, setting their sights on the time when we can once again compete on a larger scale safely.”

The awards are presented to athletes or teams that have achieved a medal or all-star designation at provincial, territorial or international competitions in 2020.

Premier’s Award of Sport Excellence recipients:

Delia Therriault – archery

Emmett Kapaniuk – archery

Gabriela Browning – archery

Kemper Murray – archery

Mitchell Rudolph – archery

Nadia Moser – biathlon

Amanda Thomson – cross country skiing

Dahria Beatty – cross country skiing

Derek Deuling – cross country skiing

Emily Nishikawa – cross country skiing

Graham Nishikawa – cross country skiing

Sasha Mason – cross country skiing

Sonjaa Schmidt – cross country skiing

Darby McIntyre – cross country skiing, Special Olympics

Owen Munroe – cross country skiing, Special Olympics

Etienne Geoffroy-Gagnon – freestyle skiing

Amelie Guilbeault – gymnastics

Dylan Cozens – hockey

Brandon Cormier – snowmobiling

Minister’s Award of Sport Recognition recipients:

Emma Tom Tom – archery

Daniel Phillips-Freedman – cross country skiing

Felix Mason – cross country skiing

Victor Emile-Thibeault – cross country skiing

Michael Sumner – Figure Skating, Special Olympics

