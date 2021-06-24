Athletes receive territorial sport awards

Twenty-six individual athletes have been honoured with the territorial sport awards given by the Government of Yukon. The athletes represent 26 sports.
The recognition includes the Premier’s awards of sport excellence and the Minister’s awards of sport recognition.
“In 2020, Yukon athletes and coaches achieved so much at many different levels of competition in challenging circumstances,” said Premier Sandy Silver. “Their achievements are an inspiration to all Yukoners. My heartfelt congratulations on everything that was achieved in 2020 through a global pandemic.”
Minister of Community Services Richard Mostyn said these awards reflect the territory’s sports community.
“These remarkable accomplishments of our Yukon athletes speaks to the strength and abilities of our territorial sport community,” said Mostyn.
“COVID-19 has given us some uncertainty around sport competitions but I am inspired by our dedicated athletes who are continuing to train and work toward their personal bests, setting their sights on the time when we can once again compete on a larger scale safely.”
The awards are presented to athletes or teams that have achieved a medal or all-star designation at provincial, territorial or international competitions in 2020.
Premier’s Award of Sport Excellence recipients:
- Delia Therriault – archery
- Emmett Kapaniuk – archery
- Gabriela Browning – archery
- Kemper Murray – archery
- Mitchell Rudolph – archery
- Nadia Moser – biathlon
- Amanda Thomson – cross country skiing
- Dahria Beatty – cross country skiing
- Derek Deuling – cross country skiing
- Emily Nishikawa – cross country skiing
- Graham Nishikawa – cross country skiing
- Sasha Mason – cross country skiing
- Sonjaa Schmidt – cross country skiing
- Darby McIntyre – cross country skiing, Special Olympics
- Owen Munroe – cross country skiing, Special Olympics
- Etienne Geoffroy-Gagnon – freestyle skiing
- Amelie Guilbeault – gymnastics
- Dylan Cozens – hockey
- Brandon Cormier – snowmobiling
- Minister’s Award of Sport Recognition recipients:
- Emma Tom Tom – archery
- Daniel Phillips-Freedman – cross country skiing
- Felix Mason – cross country skiing
- Victor Emile-Thibeault – cross country skiing
- Michael Sumner – Figure Skating, Special Olympics
