Annual horse show puts Yukon equestrian community on display

The Yukon Horse and Rider Association (YHRA) hosted its 39th annual Horse Show at the Northern Tempo Equestrian Centre in Whitehorse.
Between 40 and 50 riders took part in the three-day event, which ran from July 20 to 22.
Kathryn Morrison, chair of the show organizing committee, said this year’s event went off without a hitch.
“Everything went very well,” said Morrison. “The weather was great, the riders came very well prepared and everything ran very smoothly.”
Although the show usually includes an Alaskan contingent, this year was an all-Yukon affair.
Events ranged from barrel racing to jumping to equitation, reflective of the wide array of riders and horses in the Yukon.
“The horse community is so unique,” said Morrison. “We have such a vast range of riders in all sorts of disciplines.”
She said that passion for the sport is what has helped the show stick around for so many years.
“Everyone loves it. They love their horses, they love doing what they do,” said Morrison. “It’s the people — the community — really.”
This year’s show judge was Ali Buchanan, who has 30 years experience as a judge and notably was the chef d’equipe of the Canadian Olympic dressage team at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.
Buchanan is currently the manager of competition and sport for Horse Council B.C. and is in demand as a judge for horse shows.
Morrison explained that the YHRA reached out in January and the scheduling worked out.
“He just happened to have this one weekend available amongst his completely booked summer,” said Morrison.
The Equine Association of the Yukon named equitation champions at the show in both Western and English hunt seat categories.
Equitation evaluates riders on horsemanship and their individual skills and abilities.
The Western junior Yukon category was a tie as Alix Walchuk and Kinley Battersby were both named champion. The youth Yukon champion was Erin McBryan and the adult Yukon champion was Jauna Doland.
In the English hunt seat categories, Laina Prentice was the junior Yukon champion, Claire Campbell was the youth Yukon champion and Brooke Nielsen was the adult Yukon champion.
The YHRA also named a number of show champions.
Redline — ridden by Kathryn Morrison — was the hunter 2’6” champion, Highlands McDuff — ridden by Laina Prentice — was the hunter 2’9” champion and Lola — ridden by Brooke Nielsen — was the 3’0” champion.
Baileys ‘n Cinnamon, owned and shown by Heidi Miller (diclosure: Miller works for the News), was the Yukon halter champion and Medallion, owned by Inge Sumanik and shown by Maya Heebink, was the Yukon-bred halter champion.
Yukon Zena Warrior, owned and shown by Malorie Hanson, was the Yukon bred overall champion.
The Cathy and Allan Stannard Sportsmanship Trophy, awarded to the rider who exhibits fair play, respect for opponents, polite behaviour and good horsemanship, was awarded to Claire Campbell.
Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com
Equine Association
of Yukon 2018
Equitation Champions
Western Equitation
Junior Yukon
Champion (tie)
Alix Walchuk,
with Taffy
Kinley Battersby,
with Doc
Junior Yukon Reserve Champion (tie)
Dannika Mikkelsen,
with Cinder
Sidney Stahl,
with Patches
Youth Yukon Champion
Erin McBryan,
with Star of Wonder
Adult Yukon Champion
Jauna Doland,
with Dun Made Money
Adult Yukon
Reserve Champion
Malorie Hanson,
with Yukon Zena Warrior
English Hunt
Seat Equitation
Junior Yukon Champion
Laina Prentice,
with Highlands McDuff
Junior Yukon Reserve Champion
Marina Boulerice,
with Zeus
Youth Yukon Champion
Claire Campbell,
with River
Adult Yukon Champion
Brooke Nielsen,
with Lola
Adult Yukon
Reserve Champion
Laura Holmes,
with Jay
Yukon Horse and
Rider Association
Show Champions
Hunter 2’6” Champion
Redline, ridden by Kathryn Morrison
Hunter 2’6” Reserve Champion
Jay, ridden
by Laura Holmes
Hunter 2’9” Champion
Highlands McDuff, ridden by Laina Prentice
Hunter 2’9” Reserve Champion
Lola, ridden
by Brooke Nielsen
Hunter 3’0” Champion
Lola, ridden
by Brooke Nielsen
Hunter 3’0” Reserve Champion
Highlands McDuff, ridden by Laina Prentice
Yukon Halter Champion
Baileys ‘n Cinnamon, owned and shown
by Heidi Miller
Yukon Bred
Halter Champion
Medallion, owned
by Inge Sumanik and shown by Maya Heebink
Yukon Bred Overall Champion
Yukon Zena Warrior, owned and shown
by Malorie Hanson
Cathy and Allan Stannard Sportsmanship Trophy
Claire Campbell