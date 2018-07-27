Annual horse show puts Yukon equestrian community on display

‘Everyone loves it. They love their horses, they love doing what they do’

Claire Campbell won the Cathy and Allan Stannard Sportsmanship Trophy at the Yukon Horse and Rider Association’s annual horse show on July 22. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

The Yukon Horse and Rider Association (YHRA) hosted its 39th annual Horse Show at the Northern Tempo Equestrian Centre in Whitehorse.

Between 40 and 50 riders took part in the three-day event, which ran from July 20 to 22.

Kathryn Morrison, chair of the show organizing committee, said this year’s event went off without a hitch.

“Everything went very well,” said Morrison. “The weather was great, the riders came very well prepared and everything ran very smoothly.”

Although the show usually includes an Alaskan contingent, this year was an all-Yukon affair.

Events ranged from barrel racing to jumping to equitation, reflective of the wide array of riders and horses in the Yukon.

“The horse community is so unique,” said Morrison. “We have such a vast range of riders in all sorts of disciplines.”

She said that passion for the sport is what has helped the show stick around for so many years.

“Everyone loves it. They love their horses, they love doing what they do,” said Morrison. “It’s the people — the community — really.”

This year’s show judge was Ali Buchanan, who has 30 years experience as a judge and notably was the chef d’equipe of the Canadian Olympic dressage team at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

Buchanan is currently the manager of competition and sport for Horse Council B.C. and is in demand as a judge for horse shows.

Morrison explained that the YHRA reached out in January and the scheduling worked out.

“He just happened to have this one weekend available amongst his completely booked summer,” said Morrison.

The Equine Association of the Yukon named equitation champions at the show in both Western and English hunt seat categories.

Equitation evaluates riders on horsemanship and their individual skills and abilities.

The Western junior Yukon category was a tie as Alix Walchuk and Kinley Battersby were both named champion. The youth Yukon champion was Erin McBryan and the adult Yukon champion was Jauna Doland.

In the English hunt seat categories, Laina Prentice was the junior Yukon champion, Claire Campbell was the youth Yukon champion and Brooke Nielsen was the adult Yukon champion.

The YHRA also named a number of show champions.

Redline — ridden by Kathryn Morrison — was the hunter 2’6” champion, Highlands McDuff — ridden by Laina Prentice — was the hunter 2’9” champion and Lola — ridden by Brooke Nielsen — was the 3’0” champion.

Baileys ‘n Cinnamon, owned and shown by Heidi Miller (diclosure: Miller works for the News), was the Yukon halter champion and Medallion, owned by Inge Sumanik and shown by Maya Heebink, was the Yukon-bred halter champion.

Yukon Zena Warrior, owned and shown by Malorie Hanson, was the Yukon bred overall champion.

The Cathy and Allan Stannard Sportsmanship Trophy, awarded to the rider who exhibits fair play, respect for opponents, polite behaviour and good horsemanship, was awarded to Claire Campbell.

Equine Association of Yukon 2018 Equitation Champions

Western Equitation

Junior Yukon Champion (tie)

Alix Walchuk, with Taffy

Kinley Battersby, with Doc

Junior Yukon Reserve Champion (tie)

Dannika Mikkelsen, with Cinder

Sidney Stahl, with Patches

Youth Yukon Champion

Erin McBryan, with Star of Wonder

Adult Yukon Champion

Jauna Doland, with Dun Made Money

Adult Yukon Reserve Champion

Malorie Hanson, with Yukon Zena Warrior

English Hunt Seat Equitation

Junior Yukon Champion

Laina Prentice, with Highlands McDuff

Junior Yukon Reserve Champion

Marina Boulerice, with Zeus

Youth Yukon Champion

Claire Campbell, with River

Adult Yukon Champion

Brooke Nielsen, with Lola

Adult Yukon Reserve Champion

Laura Holmes, with Jay

Yukon Horse and Rider Association Show Champions

Hunter 2’6” Champion

Redline, ridden by Kathryn Morrison

Hunter 2’6” Reserve Champion

Jay, ridden by Laura Holmes

Hunter 2’9” Champion

Highlands McDuff, ridden by Laina Prentice

Hunter 2’9” Reserve Champion

Lola, ridden by Brooke Nielsen

Hunter 3’0” Champion

Lola, ridden by Brooke Nielsen

Hunter 3’0” Reserve Champion

Highlands McDuff, ridden by Laina Prentice

Yukon Halter Champion

Baileys ‘n Cinnamon, owned and shown by Heidi Miller

Yukon Bred Halter Champion

Medallion, owned by Inge Sumanik and shown by Maya Heebink

Yukon Bred Overall Champion

Yukon Zena Warrior, owned and shown by Malorie Hanson

Cathy and Allan Stannard Sportsmanship Trophy

Claire Campbell

Full Results

Gymkhana Gig — Open

1 Maranda Halliday (Cassie’s Lucky Star)

2 Presley Bjork (Jackson)

3 Malorie Hanson (Yukon Zena Warrior)

Pole Bending — Open

1 Paige Stockley (Trixie)

2 Maranda Halliday (Sundance Missel)

3 Jordyn Cowan (Jade)

Stake Race — Open

1 Angelieque Bjork (Cricket)

2 Maranda Halliday (Cassie’s Lucky Star)

3 Maranda Halliday (Sundance Missel)

Barrel Racing — Open

1 Angelieque Bjork (Cricket)

2 Maranda Halliday (Cassie’s Lucky Star)

3 Maranda Halliday (Sundance Missel)

Showmanship — Youth

1 Jordyn Cowan (Jade)

Showmanship — Junior

1 Marina Boulerice (Zeus)

2 Dannika Mikkelsen (Cinder)

3 Olivia Halliday (Northern Twinkle Little Star)

Halter — Mares (registered and unregistered)

1 Heidi Miller (Baileys ‘n Cinnamon)

2 Maranda Halliday (Cassie’s Lucky Star)

3 Alix Walchuk (Taffy)

Halter — Geldings (registered and unregistered)

1 Maya Heebink (Medallion)

2 Kianna Ingram (Hollywood)

3 Malorie Hanson (RR Blue Classy)

Halter — Ponies (all ages — under 14.2 hands)

1 Elizabeth Inglis-Comeau (Enzo)

2 Olivia Halliday (Northern Twinkle Little Star)

Halter — Champion

1 Heidi Miller (Baileys ‘n Cinnamon)

2 Maya Heebink (Medallion)

Trail — In—Hand (born Jan 2014 to Jan 2016)

1 Malorie Hanson (RR Blue Classy)

Train — In—Hand Open

1 Jordyn Cowan (Jade)

2 Dannika Mikkelsen (Cinder)

3 Brianne Warner (Diva)

Trail — Novice Horse

1 Olivia Halliday (Northern Twinkle Little Star)

Trail — Junior/Youth

1 Dannika Mikkelsen (Cinder)

2 Sidney Stahl (Patches)

3 Jordyn Cowan (Jade)

Trail — Open

1 Jauna Doland (Dun Made Money)

2 Brianne Warner (Diva)

3 Malorie Hanson (Yukon Zena Warrior)

Hunter over Fences — Crossrail Division

1 Kianna Ingram (Hollywood)

2 Ella Germain (Wilson)

3 Alix Walchuk (Taffy)

Hunt Seat Equitation over Fences — Crossrail Division

1 Kianna Ingram (Hollywood)

2 Alix Walchuk (Taffy)

3 Ella Germain (Wilson)

Hunter over Fences — 2’ Division

1 Kianna Ingram (Hollywood)

2 Cathy McNeil (Uptown)

3 Olivia Barker (Wilson)

Hunter Seat Equitation over Fences — 2’ Division

1 Kianna Ingram (Hollywood)

2 Elizabeth Inglis-Comeau (Enzo)

3 Pyper Dear (Mika)

Hunter over Fences — 2’3’ Division

1 Elizabeth Inglis-Comeau (Enzo)

2 Pyper Dear (Mika)

3 Olivia Barker (Wilson)

Hunt Seat Equitation over Fences — 2’3” Division

1 Kathryn Morrison (Redline)

2 Heidi Miller (Moonshine)

3 Cleo Hosni (Cinco de Mayo)

Hunter over Fences — 2’6” Division

1 Laura Holmes (Jay)

2 Kathryn Morrison (Redline)

3 Heidi Miller (Moonshine)

Hunt Seat Equitation over fences — 2’6” Division

1 Heidi Miller (Moonshine)

2 Laura Holmes (Jay)

3 Marina Boulerice (Zeus)

Hunter over fences — 2’9” Division

1 Laina Prentice (Highland’s McDuff)

2 Laura Holmes (Jay)

3 Brooke Nielsen (Lola)

Hunt Seat Equitation over Fences — 2”9” Division

1 Laina Prentice (Highland’s McDuff)

2 Brooke Nielsen (Lola)

3 Laura Holmes (Jay)

Hunter over Fences — 3’ Division

1 Brooke Nielsen (Lola)

2 Laina Prentice (Highland’s McDuff)

Hunt Seat Equitation over Fences — 3’ Division

1 Brooke Nielsen (Lola)

2 Laina Prentice (Highland’s McDuff)

Western Pleasure — Novice Horse

1 Olivia Halliday (Northern Twinkle Little Star)

2 Alyssa Steele (Bella Rosa)

Western Pleasure — Junior/Youth

1 Erin McBryan (Star of Wonder)

2 Kinley Battersby (Doc)

3 Alix Walchuk (Taffy)

4 Dannika Mikkelsen (Cinder)

5 Sidney Stahl (Patches)

Western Pleasure — Open

1 Jauna Doland (Dun Made Money)

2 Malorie Hanson (Yukon Zena Warrior)

3 Maranda Halliday (Cassie’s Lucky Star)

4 Brianne Warner (Diva)

5 Jocelyn Barrett (Hudson)

Ranch Riding Horse — Junior

1 Alix Walchuk (Taffy)

2 Dannika Mikkelsen (Cinder)

Ranch Riding Horse — Open

1 Jauna Doland (Dun Made Money)

2 Malorie Hanson (Yukon Zena Warrior)

3 Maranda Halliday (Cassie’s Lucky Star)

Western Equitation — Junior

1 Kinley Battersby (Doc)

2 Sidney Stahl (Patches)

3 Erin McBryan (Star of Wonder)

Western Equitation — Novice Rider

1 Alyssa Steele (Bella Rosa)

2 Olivia Barker (Stormy)

Western Equitation — Open

1 Jauna Doland (Dun Made Money)

2 Malorie Hanson (Yukon Zena Warrior)

3 Brianne Warner (Diva)

Hunter under Saddle — Junior/Youth

1 Elizabeth Inglis-Comeau (DS Jus Jumpn)

2 Laina Prentice (Highland’s McDuff)

3 Pyper Dear (Mika)

Hunter under Saddle — Novice Horse

1 Kathryn Morrison (Redline)

2 Ella Germain (Wilson)

3 Maya Heebink (Medallion)

Hunter under Saddle — Open

1 Brooke Nielsen (Lola)

2 Cleo Hosni (Cinco de Mayo)

3 Laura Holmes (Jay)

Hunt Seat Equitation Flat — Walk/Trot

1 Alyssa Steele (Bella Rosa)

2 Olivia Barker (Stormy)

Hunt Seat Equitation Flat — Novice Rider

1 Ella Germain (Wilson)

2 Maya Heebink (Medallion)

3 Alix Walchuk (Taffy)

Hunt Seat Equitation Flat — Junior/Youth

1 Elizabeth Inglis-Comeau (DS Jus Jumpn)

2 Laina Prentice (Highland’s McDuff)

3 Marina Boulerice (Zeus)

Hunt Seat Equitation Flat — Open

1 Brooke Nielsen (Lola)

2 Kathryn Morrison (Redline)

3 Cleo Hosni (Cinco de Mayo)

English Pleasure — Junior/Youth

1 Laina Prentice (Highland’s McDuff)

2 Pyper Dear (Mika)

3 Claire Campbell (River)

English Pleasure — Novice Horse

1 Kathryn Morrison (Redline)

2 Alyssa Steele (Bella Rosa)

English Pleasure — Open

1 Cleo Hosni (Cinco de Mayo)

2 Laura Holmes (Jay)

Jumper — 2’6” to 2’9”

1 Laura Holmes (Jay)

2 Marina Boulerice (Zeus)

Jumper — 2’9’ to 3’

1 Laina Prentice (Highland’s McDuff)

2 Laura Holmes (Jay)

3 Brooke Nielsen (Lola)

Jumper — 3’ to 3’3”

1 Brooke Nielsen (Lola)

2 Jody MacKenzie-Grieve (Cote d’Azur)

Jumper — 3’3” to 3’6”