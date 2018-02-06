The Female Mustangs break out against the Juneau Capitals during a round-robin game. (John Hopkins-Hill/Yukon News)

Alaska Heat the hottest team at Yukon Bantam Cup

‘When a tournament goes well, it’s because the volunteers were super, super engaged’

The Alaska Heat from Tok bested Northern Vision Development 6-1 in the final of the Yukon Bantam Cup on Jan. 28 in Whitehorse.

It was a rematch of an earlier round-robin game that the Heat also won, prevailing 11-3.

Earlier that morning, the U13 Peewee Mustangs defeated the Haines Junction Huskies in the bronze medal game.

Eight teams took part in the hockey tournament Jan. 26-28, cohosted by the U13 Peewee Mustangs and the U19 Female Mustangs, but the plan had originally been for a six-team tournament.

The Alaska Heat, the Juneau Capitals, Fort Nelson and Haines Junction joined the four teams that make up Whitehorse Minor Hockey’s bantam division — Northern Vision Development, P&M Recycling, the U13 Peewee Mustangs and the U19 Female Mustangs — to form the eight-team bracket.

Tournament co-chair Marlaine Anderson-Lindsay said that when Haines Junction asked to take part, it was a bit of a scramble to rework the schedule.

“Once we’d heard from Haines Junction that they were all in, I contacted Fort Nelson,” said Anderson-Lindsay.

Fort Nelson had expressed interest a couple of weeks prior in travelling to Whitehorse for the tournament.

“It was about a week and a half before the tournament,” said Anderson-Lindsay. “So we were absolutely thrilled when Fort Nelson said they’re going to try to make this work.”

With a range in both age and skill among participants, the goal for a tournament like this is always to keep things close.

The tournament isn’t run as an invitational. A lack of teams and travel difficulties make the usual type of restrictions on entry, that are common in Outside tournaments, unfeasible.

Just ask the Juneau Capitals. They were scheduled to travel by ferry but a last-minute cancellation meant the team had to catch a charter flight just to make it in time for puck drop.

Luckily for the Yukon’s hockey players, the tournament is a popular choice for teams.

“What we’ve noticed is you’ve got a lot of repeat customers because they like to come. They like the Whitehorse hospitality, they like the tournaments, they like the calibre of play and they like the general attitude that puts fair play and fun ahead of everything else,” said Anderson-Lindsay.

Calling the tournament a success, Anderson-Lindsay said the credit goes to volunteers and conveners.

“When a tournament goes well, it’s because the volunteers were super, super engaged.”

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Yukon Quest mushers head southeast from Circle City

Just Posted

Yukon Arctic Ultra nears end after frigid delay

‘That moment I cannot get my crew out there to pick somebody up is the moment I have to stop the race’

Preliminary hearing to start for man charged in 2016 Watson Lake murder

Olson Wolftail, 87, was found dead in his home in December 2016

Yukon Quest mushers head southeast from Circle City

Two mushers scratch from main race, five drop out of 300

Snowy setup for Yukon Quest start

‘Here we are throwing it back to the old school ways of running the race along Lake Laberge’

Two Yukon teams receive Arctic Inspiration Prize awards

A peacemaking circle training project and a forest school program were the two Yukon winners

Construction of Whitehorse French high school won’t start until 2019: documents

Plans were delayed when contaminated soil was found under the old F.H. Collins site last year

Alaska Heat the hottest team at Yukon Bantam Cup

‘When a tournament goes well, it’s because the volunteers were super, super engaged’

Whitehorse bus lane pilot project a success: city

Even riders in Porter Creek noticed improvements, transit manager says

WestJet chooses Calgary over Vancouver for summer flights to Whitehorse

‘We serve 52 cities from Calgary as opposed to 31 from Vancouver’

Team Yukon skiers bring back podium finishes, confidence from NorAm Westerns

‘It’s always good to be successful on courses you know will be used next year’

Whitehorse’s Northern Lights Judo Tournament participation grows

‘With different ages, weights and ranks, you end up having kids everywhere’

The rising sun in the land of the midnight sun

Japanese brothers in Dawson ran thriving businesses despite racism

Groundhog Day meets recycling economics

Also, ‘keynote listener’ is the dumbest new piece of government jargon

Most Read