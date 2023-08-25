About $87,000 up for grabs for 2024 Yukon Quest

The 2024 Yukon Quest $87,000 prize money will be shared among the three races

About $87,000 prize money is up for grabs for the 2024 Yukon Quest.

The Yukon Quest International Association announced details for the 2024 season in a statement made available to the News on Aug. 18.

The statement said the 2024 racing season will see the return of the three-race format, with the YQ100 finishing in Braeburn, the YQ250 finishing in Pelly Crossing and the YQ450 finishing in Dawson City.

The prize money will be split among the three races.

To determine the date and distances for the 2024 races, the statement said the association surveyed mushers for feedback regarding race format and the ideal date to fit into a short and busy race season.

“The Yukon Quest Board gave serious consideration to the survey results in all decisions about the 2024 races,” the statement said.

The survey, according to the association, is helping with plans for 2025 and beyond.

“This February, we will have the opportunity to test new tracking technologies and new rules, and that in turn will help us in our planning for longer races in 2025 and 2026,” it read.

The 2024 Yukon Quest will start at Shipyard’s Park in Whitehorse on Feb. 3, 2024.

More information on the race, including entry fee deadlines, sign-up packages, and the 2024 rules will be available on the Yukon Quest website this week.

The sign-up day for mushers will be on Sept. 9, 2023, at the Yukon Quest offices at 1109 Front Street, Whitehorse.

Contact Patrick Egwu at patrick.egwu@yukon-news.com.