56 orienteers participate in Copper Ridge meet

Ian (left) and Nelia (right) Turcotte are seen at the orienteering event in Copper Ridge. (Courtersy/Yukon Orienteering Association)

A total of 56 orienteers gathered in Copper Ridge on Aug. 23 to participate in a Yukon Orienteering Association meet.

Organizers described the event as a success, noting that the temperature was very warm and the forest quite enjoyable.

“Participants could appreciate that a number of trees had fallen during the late-July thunderstorm and this affected the speed of several participants on technical portions of the advanced and expert courses,” reads an Aug. 23 statement by organizers.

“Fortunately, all trails had been recently maintained and no fallen trees impacted the intermediate and novice courses.”

Of the 56 participants, eight competed on the novice course, 23 on the intermediate course, 13 on the advanced course and 12 on the expert course.

On the 3.4-kilometre expert course, Colin Abbott was the fastest runner with a time of 29 minutes and 16 seconds, followed by Forest Pearson at 34:45 and Leif Blake who finished with 37:47.

On the advanced course, Carl Turcotte, 14, finished at 42:14 before Philippa McNeil at 44:22 and Phineas Pearson, another young participant, at 58:07.

On the intermediate course, Daniel Dreiseitl was the fastest participant at 37:20 while Declan Wise, a junior participant, had a timestamp of 37:57, and Ian Turcotte, a junior participant, finished at 43:05.

For the novice course, Nelia Turcotte, a junior participant, finished at 32:25 and was the first to complete the 2.5-km course. Hugo Horton, a junior participant, and Erin Neufeld came second with a time of 38:38, while the third position went to Coralie, Opal and Gina Anderson with 43:16. Coralie and Opal are junior participants in the novice category.

“The organizers would like to thank all participants for their enthusiasm and feedback,” the statement said.

Contact Patrick Egwu at patrick.egwu@yukon-news.com