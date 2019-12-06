44th annual Sport Yukon Awards Night celebrates athletic achievement

The 44th annual Sport Yukon Awards Night was Dec. 4 at the Yukon Convention Centre in Whitehorse, giving 21 sports clubs and organizations and opportunity to recognize the achievements of athletes, coaches, volunteers and administrators.
Hosted by NDP Leader Kate White, the event included a piano performance from Clayton Chapman, an alpine skier and member of the Subzero Volleyball Club, as well as a speech from John Streicker, minister of community services.
Of the dozens of award winners, three were on stage multiple times.
Stian Langbakk was recognized as Shredder of the Year by Snowboard Yukon as well as Junior Athlete of the Year by the Yukon Orienteering Association, Cassi Jensen was recognized for athletic achievement by Judo Yukon as well as winning the women’s Most Dedicated Athlete Award from Basketball Yukon, and Chad Williams was recognized as the U17 Player of the Year by Wolf Pack Basketball and the men’s Most Valuable Player by Basketball Yukon.
All together, awards were given out by Snowboard Yukon, the Yukon Gymnastics Association, the Arctic Edge Skating Club, Flatwater Yukon, the Whitehorse Glacier Bears, Athletics Yukon, the Yukon Orienteering Association, the Yukon Canoe and Kayak Club, Biathlon Yukon, Table Tennis Yukon, the Equine Association of Yukon, Swim Yukon, Wolf Pack Basketball, Volleyball Yukon, Judo Yukon, Cross Country Yukon, Special Olympics Yukon, the Yukon Badminton Association, Basketball Yukon, the Yukon Freestyle Ski Association and the Alpine Ski Association.
Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com
Snowboard Yukon
Female Athlete of the Year: Riley Boland
Male Athlete of the Year: Sammy Mather
Shredder of the Year: Stian Langbakk
Most Improved, Comp Team: Ben Machtans
Most Improved, Shredder: Aven Stutton
Volunteer of the Year: Vanessa Brault
Yukon Gymnastics Association
Athlete of the Year: Mackenzie Tonner
Compulsory Athlete of the Year: Sascha Nelson
Hardest Working Competitive: Lily Witten
Most Sportsmanlike: Ava Jampolsky
Most Improved Competitive: Gracie Sands
Most Improved Pre-Competitive: Charlie Mason
Hardest Working Pre-Competitive: Amelia Blackie
Arctic Edge Skating Club
Skater of the Year: Mikayla Kramer
Sportsmanship Award: Bronwyn Hays
Most Improved Junior Skater: Kayla Huffman
Most Improved Intermediate Skater: Madisyn Millar
Most Improved Senior Skater: Sarah Milton
Can Skater of the Year: Sophie Gishler
Program Assistant of the Year: Myla Turner
Flatwater Yukon
Top Overall Athlete: Julianne Girouard
Top Canoer: Kaleb Parry
Top Kayaker: Rogan Parry
Most Improved Athlete: Bruce Porter
Rookie of the Year: Anya Lera
You’re Awesome!: Patrick Jackson
Whitehorse Glacier Bears
Volunteer of the Year: Doug Petriw
Volunteer of the Year: Stacey Cairns
Athletics Yukon
Most Improved Trail Runner: Hannah MacDonald
Most Committed Runner: Karin Keely-Erikson
AY Sportsmanship Award: Angus Clarke
Top Master Female Runner: Anett Kralisch
Top Running Family: Jody & Dave Eikelboom
Top Master Male Runner: Dominic Bradford
Yukon Orienteering Association
Coach of the Year: Pia Blake
Coach of the Year: Colin Abbott
Junior Athlete of the Year: Stian Langbakk
Most Improved Intermediate: Anneke Aasman
Most Improved Intermediate: Adney Karais
Most Improved Beginner: Kieran Horton
Yukon Canoe & Kayak Club
International K1 Youth Junior: Hunter Vincent
International C1 Youth Senior: Mael Pronovost
Adult Program Volunteer: Luke Mcrris
Volunteer of the Year: Sean Stark
Youth Program Volunteer: Olivier Roy-Jauvin
Longtime Volunteer: Vern Beebe
Biathlon Yukon
Rookie of the Year: Cole Germain
Male Athlete of the Year: Jake Draper
Female Athlete of the Year: Veronica Porter
Table Tennis Yukon
Most Improved Player: Raghvi Sharma
Most Innovative Player: Krish Sharma
Equine Association of Yukon
Coach of the Year: Inge Sumanik
Volunteer of the Year: Bonnie Dixon
Junior Athlete of the Year: Laina Prentice
Senior Athlete of the Year: Joey Lavoie
Horse of the Year: Mojo
Swim Yukon
Territorial Swimmer of the Year: Amelia Barrault
High Performance Award: Amelia Ford
High Performance Award: Thomas Gishler
High Performance Award: Alex Petriw
High Performance Award: Aidan Harvey
High Performance Award: Kassua Dreyer
Wolf Pack Basketball
Volunteer of the Year: Tanya Mackenzie
Coach of the Year: Paul MacDonald
U-17 Player of the Year: Chad Williams
U-16 Player of the Year: Kiiwaadin Swan
U-15 Player of the Year: Max Zimmerman
U-14 Player of the Year: Ethan Wilks
U-13 Player of the Year: Miguel Portea
U-12 Player of the Year: Ethan Stoker
U-12 Player of the Year: Carlos Magsucang
Volleyball Yukon
Male Player of the Year: Arcel Siosan
Female Player of the Year: Kendra Peters
Most Dedicated Female Player: Jennifer Tuton
Coach of the Year: D’Arcy Hill
Volunteer of the Year: Lisa Vowk
Lifetime Achievement: Peter Grundmanis
Judo Yukon
Athletic Achievement: Lia Hinchey
Athletic Achievement: Jaymi Hinchey
Athletic Achievement: Cassi Jensen
Athletic Achievement: Judy Russell
Athletic Achievement: Jonathan Racine
Athletic Achievement: Scottie James-Shepherd
Cross Country Yukon
Volunteer of the Year: Jean Paul Molgat
Volunteer of the Year: Grant Abbott
Junior Skier of the Year: Derek Deuling
Junior Skier of the Year: Sonjaa Schmidt
Senior Skier of the Year: Dahria Beatty
Senior Skier of the Year: Emily Nishikawa
Special Olympics Yukon
Athlete of the Year: Ernest Chua
Most Improved Athlete of the Year: Gracie Ryckman
Heather Milner Sport Volunteer of the Year: Annie-Claude Letendre
Lynne Smith Event Volunteer of the Year: Amica Sturdy
Yukon Badminton Association
Athlete of the Year: Anton Menzel
Athlete of the Year: Gabrielle Belanger
Most Improved: Christopher Blakesley
Most Improved: Lily Kremer
Most Dedicated: Lukas Kobler
Most Enthusiastic: Austin Hu
Leadership in Coaching: Caroline Thibault
Basketball Yukon
Most Valuable Player – Male: Chad Williams
Most Valuable Player – Female: Maren Bilsky
Most Dedicated Athlete – Male: Orrin White
Most Dedicated Athlete – Female: Cassi Jensen
Up and Coming Athlete – Male: Angelo Caringal
Up and Coming Athlete – Female: Maura Gallant
Yukon Freestyle Ski Association
Fundamentals – Most Improved: Tomas Sutton
Fundamentals – Most Dedicated: Tammo Waldron
Fundamentals – Team Player: Will Sutton
Freestylerz – Most Improved: Mavik Mackinnon
Freestylerz – Most Dedicated: Brendan Nash
Freestylerz – Team Player: Alex Wilson
Pre Comp – Most Improved: Alex Arsenault
Pre Comp – Most Dedicated: Neil Mikkelsen
Pre Comp – Team Player: Zeb Blower
Alpine Ski Association
Outstanding Performance at Canada Winter Games: Greta Gladwin
Fastest U-16: Wesley Vangel
Rookie of the Year: Julia Florentin
Most Improved Racer: Annie-Claude Heffner
Hardest Working Coach: Eugene Hawes
Fastest U-14: Tori Vollmer