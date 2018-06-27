20th annual Yukon River Quest sets out for Dawson City

The 20th annual Yukon River Quest was scheduled to start June 27 at noon with the largest field registered in the race’s history.

A total of more than 200 paddlers on 103 teams are paddling 715 km from Whitehorse to Dawson City, with just two mandatory rest stops totalling 10 hours combined.

Fifteen countries — Australia, Belgium, Canada, Estonia, France, Germany, Japan, Latvia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Russia, South Africa, the United Kingdom and the United States — will be represented in the race.

Registration in this year’s race maxed out at 125 but 22 teams have since withdrawn from the race.

This year’s race purse is also a record, as $48,720 total will be up for grabs to participants.

Teams in the race are in seven different categories: solo canoe, solo kayak, tandem canoe, tandem kayak, four-person canoe, voyageur canoe and stand-up paddleboard.

After leaving from Rotary Peace Park in Whitehorse, paddlers travel down Lake Laberge to Carmacks for the first mandatory stop — seven hours at Coal Mine Campground on June 28.

Following the stop, the paddlers pass through the Five Finger Rapids and past Fort Selkirk to the second mandatory stop at the Coffee Creek camp for three hours.

From there, it’s another 170 km to Dawson City and the race finish.

Finishers are expected between the afternoon of June 29 and midnight on June 30.

The race officially wraps up with an awards banquet in Dawson City after the Canada Day parade on July 1.

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

Team List

Four-person canoe

Team Whoa

Louisiana Lionheart

The More The Merrier

Solo canoe

Mr. Bill

Gulo Gulo

Amazon Poland

Love of Paddling

Go For Broke

Jeff Kay

For Rosie

River Misfit

Sika Adventure

Solo kayak

Lootas

Akita

Sheep Stations

Vacca

Currently a Solo Birch

Hai Voltage

Kingdom Adventures

AlaskaEileen

After The Gold Rush

Browning

East Coast Roller

Kuhl Kayak

One More Time

Kuhl Living

Flying Feather

PaddleJumper – Maya’s Grandpa

Jon Bowen

The Rubber Ducky

Smooth Granite

Stand-up paddleboard

Emily Matthews

Chris Lightbound

Starboard

Alex de Sain

Handi Vision Sport Evenement

Tandem canoe

Beards of Fire

Strokes of Genius

Huptown Girls

Even Flow

Death Before DNF

Vespa Owners Club UK

The Bickersons

Fourth Line Squad

Latvian Canoe Long Oars

Perfect Storm

Obi Wan Canoebi

Skoden

PembySoaringEagles

Team Alpha Super Awesome Cool Dynamite Wolf Squadron

Shaving Ten

Dozy Drifters

Mapping the Way

Team Moore and Moore

Ross Sisters

Dawson Before Freeze Up

Crosswinds

Texas 2 Man

New Old

Couple o’ Oars

Danelaw

Team Pudsey

Palmer’s Progress

Golden Lake Crew

Despicable Two

The Honeymooners

Team Rudy

A Dachshund’s Physique

The Bare Strokes

72Dolphins

Tandem kayak

Shockers Lane Cove

Hot Wheels and The Other Guy

Dusi Rats

Estonian Vikings

World of Kayaks Team Estonia HM

World of Kayaks Team Estonia MM

The Kiwis

Spirit of America

Barrett

Flamboatin

BendRacing/ YogaSlackers

World of Kayaks Team Estonia Andres-Leivo

The Russkies

Cousinade

The Saffers

Punch Rollers

Le WQT

Get Out and Swim

The Susans

Hedonistic Miasma

Voyageur canoe

Yukon Wide Adventures

Yukon Slayers

Team Ts’alvit

McLeod Clan

Dyea Devils Club

Horny Women of Yukon

Stix Together

Northwestel

Paddlers Abreast

CAP

Paddlesports Mongrels

The Future is Now, Let’s Build Together

Voyager VIII Mission