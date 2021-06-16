2021 Kids’ Triathlon draws 76 young athletes

Two participants cross the finish line at the City of Whitehorse Kids Triathlon on June 12 with Mayor Dan Curtis on hand to present medals. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News) A young athlete endures a rainy run on the course of the the 2021 City of Whitehorse Kids’ Triathlon on June 12. A total of 76 youth between the ages of five and 14 took part in the race that began with a swim, was followed by a run and wrapped up with cycling. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News) Competitors swim the first portion of the 2021 City of Whitehorse Kids’ Triathlon on June 12 at the Canada Games Centre in Whitehorse. A total of 76 youth, between the ages of five and 14, took part in the event. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News) City of Whitehorse aquatics supervisor Karen Zaiden leads a group of young athletes through some warm ups before they begin the first part of the 2021 Kids’ Triathlon in the pool. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)

They swam, they ran, they biked through a rainy Saturday and were awarded for their efforts.

A total of 76 young triathletes made it to the finish line of the 2021 City of Whitehorse Kids’ Triathlon on June 12.

The event saw youth, ages five to 14, complete varying distances in swimming, running and biking, based on their age group category.

Those who competed in the youngest category — age five bunny triathletes — swam one lap around the leisure pool at the Canada Games Centre, then ran 500 metres and biked another 500 metres to the finish line with a guardian joining them along the route.

In the six to seven-year-old category (moose triathletes), competitors swam 50 metres, or two laps, in the CGC lap pool, followed by a 500-metre run and a 1.8-kilometre bike ride to the finish line inside the Whitehorse Cross Country Ski Club ski stadium area.

Meanwhile, eight to 10-year-old bear triathletes swam 100 metres, or four laps in the lap pool, before beginning a one-km run and 2.7-km bike ride to the finish.

Finally, the 11 to 14-year-old category — fox triathletes — swam a full 200 metres, or eight laps in the lap pool, before beginning a three km run followed by a five kilometer bike ride to the finish line.

Along the route, volunteers helped direct and cheered on the young athletes with category signs also in place to ensure they followed the right path from start to finish.

Mayor Dan Curtis was also on-hand to greet those crossing the finish line and present them with a medal for their efforts. The young athletes were also treated to a snack bag, which included a cookie that showcased the animal for their catgory along with other goodies.

