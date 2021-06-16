2021 Kids’ Triathlon draws 76 young athletes

Two participants cross the finish line at the City of Whitehorse Kids Triathlon on June 12 with Mayor Dan Curtis on hand to present medals. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)Two participants cross the finish line at the City of Whitehorse Kids Triathlon on June 12 with Mayor Dan Curtis on hand to present medals. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)
A young athlete endures a rainy run on the course of the the 2021 City of Whitehorse Kids’ Triathlon on June 12. A total of 76 youth between the ages of five and 14 took part in the race that began with a swim, was followed by a run and wrapped up with cycling. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)A young athlete endures a rainy run on the course of the the 2021 City of Whitehorse Kids’ Triathlon on June 12. A total of 76 youth between the ages of five and 14 took part in the race that began with a swim, was followed by a run and wrapped up with cycling. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)
Competitors swim the first portion of the 2021 City of Whitehorse Kids’ Triathlon on June 12 at the Canada Games Centre in Whitehorse. A total of 76 youth, between the ages of five and 14, took part in the event. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)Competitors swim the first portion of the 2021 City of Whitehorse Kids’ Triathlon on June 12 at the Canada Games Centre in Whitehorse. A total of 76 youth, between the ages of five and 14, took part in the event. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)
City of Whitehorse aquatics supervisor Karen Zaiden leads a group of young athletes through some warm ups before they begin the first part of the 2021 Kids’ Triathlon in the pool. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)City of Whitehorse aquatics supervisor Karen Zaiden leads a group of young athletes through some warm ups before they begin the first part of the 2021 Kids’ Triathlon in the pool. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)

They swam, they ran, they biked through a rainy Saturday and were awarded for their efforts.

A total of 76 young triathletes made it to the finish line of the 2021 City of Whitehorse Kids’ Triathlon on June 12.

The event saw youth, ages five to 14, complete varying distances in swimming, running and biking, based on their age group category.

Those who competed in the youngest category — age five bunny triathletes — swam one lap around the leisure pool at the Canada Games Centre, then ran 500 metres and biked another 500 metres to the finish line with a guardian joining them along the route.

In the six to seven-year-old category (moose triathletes), competitors swam 50 metres, or two laps, in the CGC lap pool, followed by a 500-metre run and a 1.8-kilometre bike ride to the finish line inside the Whitehorse Cross Country Ski Club ski stadium area.

Meanwhile, eight to 10-year-old bear triathletes swam 100 metres, or four laps in the lap pool, before beginning a one-km run and 2.7-km bike ride to the finish.

Finally, the 11 to 14-year-old category — fox triathletes — swam a full 200 metres, or eight laps in the lap pool, before beginning a three km run followed by a five kilometer bike ride to the finish line.

Along the route, volunteers helped direct and cheered on the young athletes with category signs also in place to ensure they followed the right path from start to finish.

Mayor Dan Curtis was also on-hand to greet those crossing the finish line and present them with a medal for their efforts. The young athletes were also treated to a snack bag, which included a cookie that showcased the animal for their catgory along with other goodies.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Local Sports

Previous story
The Yukon Quest will be two shorter distance events instead of a 1,000 mile race
Next story
Three Yukon gymnasts break 20-year Nationals absence

Just Posted

Rodney and Ekaterina Baker plead guilty to offences under the Yukon’s Civil Emergency Measures Act for breaking isolation requirements in order to sneak into a vaccine clinic and receive Moderna vaccine doses in Beaver Creek. (Facebook/Submitted)
Couple who broke isolation rules to get vaccines in Beaver Creek fined $2,300

Crown and defence agreed on no jail time for Rod and Ekaterina Baker

X
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for June 16, 2021.… Continue reading

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley. (Yukon News file)
COVID-19 outbreak surges to 50 active cases in the Yukon

Officials urge Yukoners to continue following guidelines, get vaccinated

Team Yukon during the 2007 Canada Winter Games in Whitehorse. (Submitted/Sport Yukon)
Whitehorse will bid for 2027 Canada Winter Games

Bid would be submitted in July 2022

File Photo The overdose crisis, largely driven by synthetic opioids such as fentanyl and carfentanil was the topic of an online discussion hosted by Blood Ties Four Directions Centre and the Canadian Drug Policy Coalition on June 8 and 10.
Discussion of overdose crisis in Yukon leaves participants hopeful for future

The forum brought together people including some with personal drug use and addiction experience.

Two participants cross the finish line at the City of Whitehorse Kids Triathlon on June 12 with Mayor Dan Curtis on hand to present medals. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)
2021 Kids’ Triathlon draws 76 young athletes

Youth ages five to 14 swim, run and bike their way to finish line

Lily Witten performs her Canadian Nationals beam routine on June 14. John Tonin/Yukon News
Three Yukon gymnasts break 20-year Nationals absence

Bianca Berko-Malvasio, Maude Molgat and Lily Witten competed at the Canadian Nationals – the first time in 20 years the Yukon’s been represented at the meet

For the second year running, the Yukon Quest will not have 1,000 mile race. Crystal Schick/Yukon News
The Yukon Quest will be two shorter distance events instead of a 1,000 mile race

After receiving musher feeback, the Yukon Quest Joint Board of Directors to hold two shorter distances races instead of going forward with the 1,000 mile distance

Western and Northern premiers met this week to discuss joint issues. (Joe Savikataaq/Twitter)
Premiers meet at Northern Premiers’ Forum and Western Premiers’ Conference

Nunavut Premier Joe Savikataaq virtually hosted both meetings this year

The sun sets over Iqaluit on Oct. 26, 2020. Nunavut’s chief public health officer says two COVID-19 cases at Iqaluit’s middle school came from household transmission and the risk to other students is low. (Emma Tranter/Canadian Press)
Iqaluit school’s contacts and classmates cleared after two COVID-19 cases

With an outbreak ongoing in Iqaluit, the Aqsarniit middle school has split students into two groups

An extended range impact weapon is a “less lethal” option that fires sponge or silicon-tipped rounds, according to RCMP. (File photo)
Whitehorse RCMP under investigation for use of “less lethal” projectile weapon during arrest

Police used the weapon to subdue a hatchet-wielding woman on June 4

Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press Citizenship Minister Marco Mendicino holds a press conference in Ottawa on Nov. 12, 2020. The federal government is announcing that Indigenous people can now apply to reclaim their names on passports and other government documents.
Indigenous people can now reclaim traditional names on their passports and other ID

The move comes in response to a call to action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2015

Teslin Lake is one of two bodies of water the Yukon Government has place on flood watch. (Google Maps Image)
Flood watch issued for Teslin Lake, Yukon River at Carmacks

The bodies of water may soon burst their banks due to melting snow and rainfall

Most Read