Team Yukon enters during the opening ceremonies of the 2012 Arctic Winter Games in Whitehorse. The 2020 Arctic Winter Games were cancelled on March 7 over concerns related to COVID-19. (Justin Kennedy/Yukon News file)

2020 Arctic Winter Games cancelled over coronavirus concerns

The games would have seen teams travel to Whitehorse from around the circumpolar region

The 2020 Arctic Winter Games, scheduled for later this month in Whitehorse, have been cancelled.

A joint statement from the Whitehorse 2020 Arctic Winter Games Host Society, Goverment of Yukon, City of Whitehorse and the Yukon’s acting chief medical officer of health on March 7 announced that the games will not be taking place.

The statement says that cancelling the games is “the most responsible precautionary measure” and came as “a direct result of concerns around the spread of COVID-19.”

This decision is supported by the Arctic Winter Games International Committee, according to the statement.

The statement also says the risk for COVID-19 remains low in the territory and that there are currently no cases of the virus in the Yukon.

A statement from the host society released on March 2 indicated that the games would go ahead as scheduled at that time.

A press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. on March 7.

More to come

Contact John Hopkins-Hill at john.hopkinshill@yukon-news.com

Coronavirus

