Mac Dykeman presented her chick shipping container at the 2019 Youth Innovation Showcase. Submit your innovation for a chance to present at the 2020 Showcase!

Calling young innovators! #YIS2020 wants your big ideas for a better tomorrow!

Submit your 30-second selfie video before April 30!

Have an idea for the next ‘big thing?’ Think you can improve an existing system? Pssst…. You don’t need to be an established innovator to make that a reality! Reach out, Science Fair Foundation of BC wants to hear from you!

While on her family farm in Abbotsford, 13-year-old Mac Dykeman realized something needed to be done about the injury and mortality rates of baby chicks in transport. So she set out to design a better shipping container to keep day-old chicks warmer and protected from being crushed. That cardboard container idea made her one of five finalists to present at the 2019 #BCTECHSummit. Since presenting, Mac has been working with the Ministry of Agriculture to make her shipping container standard practice and save lives!

Innovation opportunities aren’t limited by geography or resources

Science and technology advancements happen all around us and you don’t have to have deep funding or live in a large urban centre like Silicon Valley to make a difference. Your technology could be inexpensive, like Dykeman’s cardboard chick shipping container; use chemistry, like Prince Rupert’s Aaliyah Mahboubi, who developed a system to harvest electricity from bog bacteria; or improve healthcare, like Victoria’s Nicolas Fedrigo, who redefined Spinal Fusion procedures.

“The innovators last year blew my mind,” says Madeleine Guenette, Executive Director of the Science Fair Foundation of BC. 19-year-old grand prize winner Ray Liu redeveloped 3D printing to reduce waste, while 17-year-old Natasha Burgert got us moving with a solar-powered transportation alternative.

Invention vs. innovation: what’s the difference?

Where invention creates products or processes from scratch, innovation takes existing inventions and improves them or seeks new uses for the technology. Look around you. Is there something you use in your everyday life that doesn’t work as well as it could? Through research, experiments, and problem-solving, you can make it better!

Submit your idea to the 2020 Youth Innovation Showcase for mentorship, workshops and industry engagement while vying for a place on stage to pitch your innovation live in Vancouver. Finalists get to pitch to industry, investors and supporters in June.

“We encourage young people from across the province and Yukon to flex their creative muscles and think beyond science stereotypes. Maybe your innovation is making things more accessible or using existing technology in a new way. Science really is for everyone!” Guenette says.

Submitting your idea is simple! Fill out and submit the online registration form and a 30-second cellphone selfie video to kick things off.

Your selfie video should include:

  • Your name
  • Where you’re from
  • Your age
  • Your brilliant innovation
  • What makes your innovation special, and a perfect choice for the Showcase

“Show us you’re enthusiastic about your solution!” Guenette says. “Show us why it’s important, and why it’s important to YOU.”

The deadline is fast approaching to enter this year’s showcase. Start working on your video today! You have until April 30 to register and submit your selfie video. Finalists will be announced in May for the June Showcase in Vancouver. Entrants will be judged in three separate age categories: ages 12-15, ages 16-19, and ages 20-24. Visit facebook.com/sciencefairs for tips and inspiration!

EducationScienceTech ShowTechnology

 

Prince Rupert’s Aaliyah Mahboubi (left) explaining her microbe-powered mobile energy innovation (pictured behind her). Submit your selfie video for a chance to present at this year’s Youth Innovation Showcase!

Comments are closed

Just Posted

UPDATED: Yukon government discontinues lawsuit over Dawson wastewater treatment plant

A government lawyer filed a notice of discontinuance to Yukon Supreme Court Feb. 19.

Canadian justice system can benefit from Indigenous practices, MMIWG chief commissioner says

The Canadian justice system would benefit from learning about and adopting Indigenous… Continue reading

Turn that frown upside down: New radar monitors drivers’ speed

The sign, complete with emojis to tell you how you’re doing, will move between 10 locations in Whitehorse

Three Yukon government midwives to start working next year

The government plans to look across the country to fill the positions

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World

Today’s mailbox: Cancer costs, Rendezvous, mining ranking

Letters to the editor published Feb. 28

Dwayne De Rosario inspires Yukon futsal teams ahead of Arctic Winter Games

The soccer great was in Whitehorse for two days of futsal sessions with local players

City news, briefly

Some news from Whitehorse council on Feb. 24

History Hunter: Yukoners honoured for their contributions to Yukon history

The Yukon Historical and Museums Association handed out the 36th Annual Yukon Heritage Awards

Yukonomist: Whitehorse through the eyes of an app

You probably don’t use an app to decide where to dine out… Continue reading

Today’s mailbox: free transit

Letters to the editor published Feb. 26

Local skiers compete in 2020 Yukon Cross Country Ski Championships

The event included dozens of racers competing in mass-start skate races

Most Read

  • Calling young innovators! #YIS2020 wants your big ideas for a better tomorrow!

    Submit your 30-second selfie video before April 30!