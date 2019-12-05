Yukonomist: Your yogurt container’s dirty secret

You should still recycle, but recycling one might be giving you a false sense of environmental virtue

Eyebrows were raised at breakfast tables across the Yukon when the news hit that glass jars would no longer be allowed in the recycling.

Were you one of those parents who had been forcing the children to wash out the spaghetti jars for recycling, only to have it revealed that the jars were just being crushed here in the Yukon and mostly used for landfill cover?

After having been betrayed by my spaghetti jars, I cast a doubtful eye on my yogurt container. Was it hiding a shocking secret too?

It turns out the answer is yes.

First of all, before you panic, it does make sense to recycle plastic yogurt containers. The decision by the local recyclers to stop accepting glass seems to be a sound business decision, even if is sad to see all the product going straight to the dump. Glass is heavy, shipping is expensive, and the environmental benefits of melting it down for reuse are questionable.

Things are different for plastic. A factsheet from the City of Winnipeg says that the common plastic called HDPE, for example, has a carbon footprint that is 40 percent smaller when recycled.

So you should keep rinsing out those containers and recycling them.

Your yogurt container’s secret is different, and more troubling.

It’s that recycling it might be giving you a false sense of environmental virtue.

Consider these facts: Suppose your plastic yogurt container weighs 30 grams including its lid. It is very difficult to estimate exactly what its carbon footprint is, starting from the oil or gas well where its raw materials originated through production and ultimately to recycling or disposal.

It depends on exactly what kind of plastic it is. It might be from virgin or recycled feedstock. The well it originally came from might have high or low upstream emissions. The factory might be powered by coal or renewable power. It might get recycled or it might just get burned to keep the recycling warehouse warm in winter.

My yogurt container has a “5” in the recycling symbol on the bottom, so it’s polypropylene. As a rough estimate, let’s use the figure for polypropylene from that Winnipeg factsheet. This says yogurt container’s carbon footprint is 1.95 kilograms of carbon dioxide or its equivalent (CO2e) per kilogram of plastic. If your container weighs 30 grams, that’s 59 grams of CO2e.

Now let’s compare that to some other things in your life that you aren’t recycling.

First of all, how about that steak dinner? Beef produces more emissions than most other kinds of meat since cows are big producers of methane. According to the Canadian Cattlemen’s Association, Canadian beef has less than half the global average for beef in terms of greenhouse gas emissions. That’s 11.4 kilos of CO2e per kilo of live weight. If you use a typical industry estimate to convert live weight to usable meat product, it works out to 18.1 kilos of CO2e per kilo.

So, if you do the math, eating a kilo of beef is the same as using 309 yogurt containers.

How about driving? According to the carbon calculator at Carbonzero.ca, jumping in your 2017 Honda Fit for a 100 kilometre trip involving some city and highway driving will produce 16.9 kilos of CO2e. That’s the equivalent of 289 yogurt containers.

If you are driving the kids to hockey in a 2008 GMC Yukon XL 4×4, which easily could require 100 kilometres of driving for a week of practices and games, that’s the equivalent of 646 yogurt containers.

Carbonzero.ca’s calculator says a return flight to Vancouver puts out around 500 kilos of CO2e, which works out to 8,547 yogurt containers.

Home heating fuel generates about 2.7 kilos of CO2e per litre. So each time the refill truck shows up to put, say, 400 litres into your 1,000-litre oil tank, that’s the equivalent of 18,188 yogurt containers.

Picture yourself virtuously rinsing out that yogurt container to put in the blue bin, while in the background your truck, furnace and vacation are sneaking out into the greenbelt to pile up tens of thousands of yogurt containers and set them on fire.

Your yogurt container’s dirty secret is that recycling it is nowhere near enough to make a meaningful difference in your carbon footprint. You should still recycle it, but if you want to make a bigger difference you’ll need to think bigger. For most of us, that means things like switching to renewable heat, electric cars and vacations closer to home.

Keith Halliday is a Yukon economist and author of the MacBride Museum’s Aurore of the Yukon series of historical children’s adventure novels. He is a Ma Murray award-winner for best columnist and received the bronze for Outstanding Columnist in the 2019 Canadian Community Newspaper Awards.

Previous story
History Hunter: New book tells old story of nursing in the Yukon

Just Posted

Child Development Centre marks 40 years of service

CDC now serves families throughout the territory

Triple J’s expands offerings with new skin care line

The products feature Canadian ingredients and environmentally-friendly packaging

Relatives of pedestrian struck in 2001 urge change after latest fatality at the intersection

‘I don’t know what the solution is, but I just think something needs to be done’

Whitehorse officials promise improvements to cycling routes

Commuters say more focus on the downtown is needed

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World

Arctic Sports Inter-School Championship draws athletes from as far as Juneau

The three-day event included more than 300 participants from kindergarten to Grade 12

Access road to Telegraph Creek now open

Ministry has spent $300K to date on work to clear rockslide

Freedom Trails responds to lawsuit

A statement of defence was to the Yukon Supreme Court on Nov. 19.

Whitehorse RCMP seeking suspects after robbery at Yukon Inn

Robbery took place in early hours of Nov. 27, with suspects armed with a knife and “large stick”

History Hunter: New book tells old story of nursing in the Yukon

Author Amy Wilson was a registered nurse in the Yukon from 1949 to 1951

Jack Hulland wins 2019 Yukon Elementary School Hockey Tournament

The one-day tournament featured nearly a dozen teams from Whitehorse, Dawson City and Teslin

City news, briefly

Some of the decisions that were made at the Nov. 25 Whitehorse city council meeting

Plan for Keno Way commercial zone moves ahead

Public hearing scheduled for Jan. 13

Most Read