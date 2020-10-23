Yukonomist: Irony versus Climate

Yukonomist Keith Halliday

Yukonomist Keith Halliday

Lately it seems like Irony has taken over as Editor-in-Chief at media outlets across the Yukon.

And while doing so, she seems to be having a lot of fun at the expense of long-suffering Climate.

How else to explain stories like these?

The Yukon government put out a flashy new strategy on climate change, then had to admit that it was renting 19 big diesel generating units for its Diesel Park, the South Access Road’s newest attraction.

Rudolf Diesel might laugh ironically at the news. Instead of being driven to apparent suicide by the early financial struggles of the engine he invented, Herr Diesel could have stuck around and learned that only his engine could keep the citizens of the Yukon territory from spending a winter shivering in the dark.

Then it was reported that the Yukon, with its 42,000 people and a billion-dollar annual transfer payment from Ottawa, has been forced to open negotiations with the Taku River Tlingit First Nation in tiny Atlin to buy surplus power from their Xeitl power company. Irony would send out the staff photographer to get photos of Yukon First Nation development corporations who will not have the opportunity to sell power to the Yukon grid.

Finally, we learned that while city council was debating whether Climate faced an emergency, the city was working with Irony behind Climate’s back on a story about how their flagship Canada Games Centre had switched from mostly-renewable electric heat to fossil fuel.

Each of these moves had a certain short-term logic in the immediate circumstances.

The Yukon population and therefore demand for electricity has grown. Despite the despair that provoked Herr Diesel to allegedly throw himself overboard back in 1913, diesel generators are powerful, portable and easy to operate. Therefore, if you are desperate for power you should rent one.

The Atlin deal also has a logic. Xeitl’s micro-hydro facility on Surprise Lake uphill from Atlin generates steady power. They negotiated an iron-clad 25-year deal to sell power to BC Hydro. The only better kind of business is a machine that prints money. If they can lock in another deal with a desperate electric company from a triangular-shaped jurisdiction to the north, why not?

Indeed, they are the only ones that come out of these episodes looking good. Consider the position they have created for themselves through their foresight in constructing their micro-hydro facility. The negotiations with the Yukon will go something like this:

Yukon: We’d like to buy some electricity.

Xeitl: Here’s the contract.

Yukon: That’s expensive! We could build our own dam!

Xeitl: Can you? That’s why you’re here.

Yukon: Oh right. Where’s the pen? I’ll just tell our Strategic Comms team not to put the price in the press release.

There is also a short-term logic to the Canada Games Centre switching to fossil heat. A few years ago, the dams built by previous generations still generated surplus power. Yukon Energy sold this surplus at a discount to hotels and recreation complexes. But then demand grew, renewable generation facilities did not, and the surplus dried up.

If there was no cheap surplus power, the next cheapest option for the City of Whitehorse was fossil fuel. A minor victory in the short-term for taxpayers, but another surprise snowball in the back of the head for Climate.

Despite the short-term logic, in the bigger picture none of this makes sense. The UN treaty on climate change was signed in 1992. The Yukon government has been putting out climate plans practically since PowerPoint was invented. The Yukon has many lakes that look a lot like Surprise Lake, plenty of wind, and maybe even geothermal if we looked seriously for it.

Instead, our power planning has settled into a sad cycle. The transfer payment goes up by a few percent each year. The Yukon government hires a few hundred new people. Since unemployment is low, most of those people come from Outside, many with spouses and families. Once here, all those people use electricity. Then winter comes and — surprise! — we have to rent more diesel generators.

At some point in there, a forlorn engineer from Yukon Energy sends an email with the latest load forecasts to nobodyslistening@gov.yk.ca.

Some like to blame Yukon Energy for all this. But it’s not their fault. They run things day-to-day, but if they want to build big new generating assets they need direction and investment from their owners: the Yukon government. And the Yukon government would have to take money away from projects like widening the Alaska Highway or renovating the skateboard park.

There is renewed talk of new projects in addition to connecting to Atlin. This is good.

Government spokespeople also pointed out that it takes time to build energy assets. This is true. But this government was elected four years ago, and other than some small solar and biomass projects we haven’t seen any big new renewable generation projects go live.

Given the lack of progress by current and previous governments over the last decade to build the supply needed for our highly predictable growth in power demand, I’ll remain skeptical until I see new assets actually pumping kilowatt-hours into the grid.

Back in the 1950s, people thought diesel exhaust smelled like economic growth. But this winter, as Yukoners drive past our new Diesel Park, they will wrinkle their noses at the whiff of bad planning and inadequate leadership. In the meantime, Irony is drafting a story for next year about how the Yukon has opened negotiations to buy power from Skagway.

Keith Halliday is a Yukon economist and author of the MacBride Museum’s Aurore of the Yukon series of historical children’s adventure novels. He is a Ma Murray award-winner for best columnist and received the bronze for Outstanding Columnist in the 2019 Canadian Community Newspaper Awards.

Yukonomist

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WYATT’S WORLD
Next story
Today’s mailbox: Electricity and air travel

Just Posted

Dr. Brendan Hanley, Yukon’s chief medical officer of health, speaks to media at a press conference about COVID-19 in Whitehorse on March 30. The Yukon government announced three new cases of COVID-19 in Watson Lake on Oct. 23. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Three new COVID-19 cases identified in Watson Lake

The Yukon government has identified three locations in town where public exposure may have occurred

Asad Chishti, organizer of the rally to support the conservation of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, leads marchers through chants with a megaphone outside the Bank of Montreal in Whitehorse on Aug. 28. The BMO is the second Candian bank to announce it will not directly fund oil and gas projects in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Bank of Montreal second Canadian bank to join ANWR boycott

BMO joins RBC, the first to commit to the boycott

Premier Sandy Silver, left, and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brendan Hanley speak during a COVID-19 update press conference in Whitehorse on July 29. Silver urged “kindness and patience” during the weekly COVID-19 update on Oct. 21, after RCMP said they are investigating an act of vandalism against American travellers in Haines Junction. (Alistair Maitland Photography file)
COVID-19 update urges “kindness and patience” for travellers transiting through the territory

“We need to support each other through these challenging times”

Whitehorse Correctional Centre officials have replied to a petition by inmate Charabelle Silverfox, who alleges she’s being kept in conditions mirroring separate confinement, arguing that her placement isn’t nearly as restrictive as claimed. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
Inmate not being kept in restrictive confinement, WCC argues in response to petition

Whitehorse Correctional Centre (WCC) officials have replied to a petition by an… Continue reading

wyatt
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for Oct. 23, 2020

asdf
Today’s mailbox: Electricity and air travel

Letters to the editor published Oct. 23, 2020

Yukonomist Keith Halliday
Yukonomist: Irony versus Climate

Lately it seems like Irony has taken over as Editor-in-Chief at media… Continue reading

Evan Lafreniere races downhill during the U Kon Echelon Halloweeny Cross-Country Race on Oct. 16. (Inara Barker/Submitted)
Costumed bike race marks end of season

The U Kon Echelon Bike Club hosted its final race of the… Continue reading

Smartphone showing various applications to social media services and Google. (Pixabay photo)
National media calling for level playing field with Google, Facebook

In Canada, Google and Facebook control 80 per cent of all online advertising revenues

Education Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee, right, before question period at the Yukon legislative assembly in Whitehorse on March 7, 2019. The Yukon government announced Oct. 19 it has increased the honoraria rates for school council members. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Honoraria increased for school council members

Members of school councils throughout the territory could soon receive an increased… Continue reading

Triple J’s Canna Space in Whitehorse on April 17, 2019, opens their first container of product. Two years after Canada legalized the sale of cannabis, Yukon leads the country in per capita legal sales. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Yukon leads Canadian cannabis sales two years after legalization

Private retailers still asking for changes that would allow online sales

A sign greets guests near the entrance of the Canada Games Centre in Whitehorse on June 11. The city announced Oct. 16 it was moving into the next part of its phased reopening plan with spectator seating areas open at a reduced capacity to allow for physical distancing. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
CGC reopening continues

Limited spectator seating now available

During Whitehorse city council’s Oct. 19 meeting, planning manager Mélodie Simard brought forward a recommendation that a proposed Official Community Plan amendment move forward that would designate a 56.3 hectare piece of land in Whistle Bend, currently designated as green space, as urban residential use. (Courtesy City of Whitehorse)
More development in Whistle Bend contemplated

OCP change would be the first of several steps to develop future area

Most Read