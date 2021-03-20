YUKONOMIST: Elections and economic development

Keith Halliday.

Keith Halliday.

Ever since responsible government came to the Yukon in 1979, economic development has been front and centre in Yukon election campaigns.

Like health care, it’s a topic no party is ever against.

Over the years the parties have offered voters a smorgasbord of economic development policies. Exploration tax credits. Tax cuts. Immigrant investor programs. Loans to hotels. Sawmills. Innovation grants. New roads. Investment conferences. Tourism ads. Local preference on government contracts. Fibre optic cables. Small business tax credits. And so on.

However, the fact that economic development has been a hot election topic for 10 elections over 40 years illustrates how hard it has been to make real progress. Each of those ten winning platforms ended up in the crosshairs of the opposition a few years later in the next election.

Let’s look at some important indicators of private-sector development under the last two governments: 2011 to 2016 under the Yukon Party and 2016 to the present under the Liberals.

We’ll exclude the pandemic period since its statistics aren’t comparable, so for the current government will use data ending March 2020, before the pandemic really hit the Yukon. And we’ll use March 2012 and March 2016 as our starting points, rather than election dates, to avoid seasonal changes in employment which are so large in the Yukon.

Jobs is the first indicator. According to the Yukon Statistic Bureau, under the Yukon Party from March 2012 to March 2016 the number of private-sector jobs actually went down three per cent. From March 2016 to March 2020, under the Liberals, private-sector jobs went up 17 per cent.

As for government jobs, during the same period, the Liberals hired an additional 1043 government employees. Meanwhile, from March 2012 to March 2016, the Yukon Party created 327 new government jobs (although the 2012 Public Service Commission report may use a slightly different definition of employee).

For both parties, government jobs grew at a faster rate than private-sector jobs.

The second indicator is tax revenues. This is important both because it is an indicator of economic activity and because it helps us become less dependent on transfers from Ottawa

Tax revenue is not a perfect statistic to track private-sector development since it includes taxes paid by government employees. But it is a rough guide, since it includes corporate tax and private-sector personal tax revenue.

From the Yukon Party budget Main Estimates for March 2012 to March 2016, territorial tax revenue grew one per cent. For the Liberal four years, it grew 17 per cent.

However, it’s also worth pointing out that Ottawa increased cash payments to the Yukon much more rapidly during the Liberal four years. For the Yukon Party period, transfers went up $116 million or 12 per cent. For the Liberals, it went up almost exactly twice as much: $232 million, or 22 per cent.

Under both governments, the Yukon’s reliance on federal transfers actually increased. It went from 84.8 per cent of revenue in 2012 to 85.4 per cent in 2016 and 85.5 per cent in 2020.

So, during this period, the Yukon government grew faster than its supporting tax base. The increases were small, but still not the direction of travel we’d like to see for private-sector economic development.

The numbers for both periods above probably understate the role of the Yukon government in our economy. An unknown, but probably substantial, number of those new private-sector jobs are based on government grants and contracts.

Furthermore, this isn’t just a dogsled race between the number of government jobs and the number of private-sector jobs. The growth of government jobs can crowd out private-sector economic development.

Consider those 327 new territorial government jobs in 2012 to 2016 and the 1043 new territorial government jobs since 2016. And then add in new government jobs at municipal and First Nations governments. Given our low unemployment rate, many of those workers had to be brought in from Outside. While this makes our community bigger and more vibrant, it also makes our stretched housing market even tighter.

This means higher house prices, which discourage private-sector investment and jobs. A coder or artist who could live anywhere might choose Squamish or Nelson instead of Whitehorse because of our housing shortage.

It also means that local businesses are competing with well-paid government jobs for trained staff. This means higher wages, which is great for workers, but in effect discourages labour-intensive private-sector businesses from operating in the Yukon.

We’re now in our eleventh election since home rule in 1979. Judging from the media coverage to date, economic development is high on the agenda. Again.

When the candidates knock on your door and then retreat the recommended six feet, ask them why they think their economic development proposals will work better than those of the 10 sets of candidates who ran before them.

Keith Halliday is a Yukon economist and author of the MacBride Museum’s Aurore of the Yukon series of historical children’s adventure novels. He is a Ma Murray award-winner for best columnist and received the bronze for Outstanding Columnist in the 2019 Canadian Community Newspaper Awards.

Yukonomist

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WYATT’S WORLD

Just Posted

x
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for March 19, 2021.… Continue reading

From right to left: Yukon Party candidate Cynthia Lyslo, NDP candidate Jason Cook and Liberal incumbent Tracy-Anne McPhee. (Submitted)
Getting to know the candidates in Riverdale South

A teacher and a school council chair are up against the Liberal incumbent

Yukon Energy in Whitehorse on April 8, 2020. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Transmission line powered up

The power is on

Ted Hupé, president of the Yukon Teachers’ Association, said the decision to return high school students to school full time has been met with mixed emotions. (Submitted/Yukon Teachers’ Association)
Mixed emotions, quick planning underway for full-time class return: YTA

The Yukon government announced a return to full-time school for Grades 10-12 on March 10

From right to left: Yukon Party candidate Cory Adams, Liberal incumbent Nils Clarke and NDP candidate Vanessa Thorson. (Submitted)
Getting to know the candidates in Riverdale North

A small-business owner and a government archivist are up against the Liberal imcumbent

Keith Halliday.
YUKONOMIST: Elections and economic development

Ever since responsible government came to the Yukon in 1979, economic development… Continue reading

Whitehorse firefighters battle a fire in a backyard shed in Copper Ridge in Whitehorse on March 17. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
One dead after fire in Copper Ridge

The RCMP, Coroner’s Service and Whitehorse Fire are currently investigating.

The Carcross/Tagish First Nation filed a petition on March 8 against subdividing land in their territory, in defence of the Southern Lakes Caribou herd. (Sheila Kyikavichik/Yukon News file)
First Nations lawsuits highlight planning and consultation tensions, experts say

Two Supreme Court petitions demand better consultation from the Yukon governmnet

The Yukon Coroner’s office confirmed 2021’s fifth opioid overdose death on March 11. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)
Coroner confirms the Yukon’s first carfentanil-related overdose death

Carfentanil, which is 100 times more toxic than fentanyl, was confirmed in the territory on March 11

Tanya Harper, a paramedic helping in the COVID-19 drive-thru testing centre, seals up conducted a COVID-19 test on Nov. 24. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Online booking system opens for COVID-19 tests

Whitehorse residents can now book COVID-19 tests online, in addition to Moderna… Continue reading

The Old Crow health centre, constructed in the 1970s, is slated for a rebuild. (Submitted/Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation)
Construction company disputing Old Crow Wellness Centre contract

The company that filed a competitive bid says the awarded contract lacks financial accountability

The First Nation of Na-Cho Nyak Dun is suing the Yukon government over mining in its traditional territory. (First Nation of Na-Cho Nyak Dun/Facebook)
First Nation sues Yukon government over mining approval

The First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun is contesting mineral exploration in the Tsé Tagé watershed

People gather to play a loud and exciting game of Dene hand games outside the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre during the Adäka Cultural Festival in Whitehorse on July 1, 2019. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Performers, artists and more sought for Adäka Cultural Festival

Organizers plan for in-person and virtual festival events

Most Read